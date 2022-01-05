Max Joseph Won't Return to Catfish Season 8, Despite Nev Schulman's Instagram Post: Source

Hopes that the original host would return to the MTV show started when Nev Schulman posted a video of himself dancing next to Max Joseph

Max Joseph isn't returning to the small screen.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the original Catfish co-host is not scheduled to appear on any upcoming episodes of the MTV reality show, which has been on the air since 2012.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speculation that Joseph, 39, would return to Catfish season 8 first surfaced after the show's current co-host Nev Schulman posted a video on Instagram Tuesday.

The clip showed Schulman, 37, dancing next to Joseph to the tune of "Pony" by Ginuwine. It was captioned with a reminder that new Catfish episodes were coming to MTV on Wednesday.

For some, the presence of Joseph in the video seemed to signify a return, but Schulman's caption clarified it was more of a remembrance post.

"Do you think Max misses me as much as I miss him???" Schulman wrote.

Schulman's followers were hopeful that Joseph, who left the show in 2018, would make an appearance again — and made their thoughts known in the comments section.

"Can we finally get an episode where Max meets Kamie?!" one commenter asked, referencing the show's current co-host, Kamie Crawford.

Max Joseph and Nev Schulman Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

"WE WANT HIM BACK😩😩" wrote someone else. "don't get me wrong, I love Kamie, but Max is an OG"

"We want MAX! We want MAX! We want MAX.. But I love Kamie [Crawford] also," another user expressed.

RELATED VIDEO: Nev Schulman Thinks Catfish Co-Host Kamie Crawford Would Be 'Great' on DWTS

Joseph announced his departure from the reality show in August 2018, saying in a statement at the time, "I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit."

"Working on the show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life," he added while addressing his exit on the show. "This is just something I've got to do."

Following his departure, the show moved forward with its seventh season and Schulman was joined by several temporary co-hosts. Crawford, who won Miss Teen USA in 2010, was one of the rotating co-hosts, and the position eventually stuck.

Crawford now acts as Schulman's co-host on the series, and she'll continue to host the rest of season 8, according to a press release from MTV.

Though fans adored Joseph, they appear to be equally as happy with the current Internet sleuthing duo, as evidenced by the supportive comments on Schulman's post.

New episodes of Catfish begin airing on Wednesday and are a continuation of season 8, which first aired on MTV in January 2020.

The newest episode follows two women, Mlydred and India, who are hoping to learn the true identity of their online lover, KJ. The women, who were unknowingly dating KJ at the same time, join forces to figure out who he really is.