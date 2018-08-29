Max Joseph Say Goodbye to MTV's Catfish, 'One of the Most Meaningful Experiences of My Life'

Max Joseph is moving on.

The Catfish co-host’s final episode airs this Wednesday, and PEOPLE’s got an exclusive sneak peek at the farewell.

“Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish,” Joseph, 36, says in the clip. “Working on the show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I’ve learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general.”

Continuing, Joseph says he and his co-host Nev Schulman “have become brothers, and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes.”

“Along the way, I’ve made some incredible new friends, from people who’ve been on the show to people who watch the show and stop me on the street — and especially to the people who make the show with us,” he adds. “But this is just something I’ve got to do. It’s no secret that I have passions straddling two careers as a TV host and a filmmaker. I feel like it’s finally time for me to make my exit.”

Earlier this month, Joseph announced his exit from the MTV reality show, which tracks down online daters to bring them face-to-face with their partners while exposing their fake personas.

“With Catfish still going strong after 7 seasons, 115 episodes, 31 specials and showing no sign of slowing down, I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit,” he said in a statement. “Although I have a heavy heart, I am also excited for everything that’s to come for myself, for Nev, for our crew and for the show. Thank you for watching, thank you for the love and for the memes.”

Schulman, 33, also issued a statement, saying: “Max isn’t just a co-host, he’s a partner. His ability to listen, empathize and advise is astounding. Nobody cuts through the noise and dishes the hard truth better than he does. I’m going to miss him a lot. He’s my best friend and one of the best colleagues anyone could hope for.”

The Catfish season 7 finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.