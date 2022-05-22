Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson Hold Hands at Express Yourself 2022 in Sweet New Girl Reunion
Like their characters on New Girl, Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson's friendship really is until Tinfinity ... and beyond.
The former costars reunited at the P.S. Arts Express Yourself 2022 event on Saturday night and proved they're still friends, even holding hands on the red carpet.
On New Girl, which aired its season finale in 2018, Greenfield and Johnson played college best friends Winston Schmidt and Nick Miller who, although polar opposites in many ways, always look out for each other.
The Promising Young Woman actor and the Minx star also snapped photos with their respective families.
Greenfield, who hosted the Express Yourself event with his wife Tess Sanchez, brought along the couples' 12-year-old daughter Lilly. Greenfield and Sanchez also share 6-year-old son, Ozzie.
Johnson was accompanied by his 8-year-old twin daughters Elizabeth and Olivia, whom he shares with his artist wife Erin Payne.
Although they may not have been in attendance, Greenfield and Johnson's fellow Fox costars have also reunited recently, to record a podcast revisiting the show with guided rewatches.
Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris host "Welcome to Our Show," and often receive visits from series guest stars like Stephen Amell.
Johnson himself stopped by the podcast on March 21 (Greenfield has yet to host an episode).
"New Girl fans have a lot of questions about everything from the actual rules of True American to ping pong etiquette with Prince," Simone, who played Cece, told Entertainment Weekly. "Zooey, Lamorne, and I have missed each other so much, and I'm so excited that we've created a show where we can finally answer those questions and share so many untold crazy New Girl stories that happened while we made the show!"