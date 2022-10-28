Max Greenfield Is Hesitant for a 'New Girl' Reboot Because 'It Wasn't That Long Ago'

New Girl aired seven seasons between 2011 and 2018, and some of the stars aren't sold on bringing it back

By
Published on October 28, 2022 11:37 AM
New Girl
Photo: Fox/getty images

Max Greenfield isn't saying no to a New Girl reboot — but he isn't immediately saying yes either.

The Neighborhood star admitted he's intrigued by the idea of reuniting the whimsical roommates, but he has some concerns.

"I think if Liz [Meriwether] wanted to do it, who created the show, obviously, she thought there was some way back in," Greenfield, 43, told E! News. "It would definitely be something I would be open to, but it's tough."

Zooey Deschanel attends Il Ballo Della Luce (The Ball of Light) hosted by Giorgio Armani & Vanity Fair
Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Condé Nast Italia

The actor pointed to Lisa Kudrow's previous comments about a Friends reboot — and why it should never happen with the original cast. "I thought Lisa Kudrow said something really insightful when they were doing the Friends reunion," he said. "The writers worked really hard on wrapping it all up in a way that was hopefully satisfying to the audience and satisfying to these characters."

New Girl ended with a time jump and apparent happy endings for the main characters. "If you go back into it, it means you got to undo that, and that to me is argument enough to really question whether to go back or not," Greenfield said.

In addition, Greenfield pointed out that New Girl only ended in 2018. "The other part of it is, 'It wasn't that long ago,'" he mentioned.

New Girl
FOX Image Collection via Getty

New Girl aired seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. It starred Zooey Deschanel as a wacky elementary school teacher who moves in with three men in Los Angeles.

Deschanel, 42, had similar thoughts on a New Girl reunion in a conversation with The AV Club. "I miss playing Jessica Day, I loved playing that character," she said."It was so much fun being on set every day. Mainly, I miss the camaraderie with the other actors, I loved working with everyone and we just had such great writing on the show."

That doesn't mean she's sold on returning. "I don't know the answer, it feels like 50% here and 50% there, so I'm not really sure."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New Girl is available to stream on Netflix.

Related Articles
nicki hilton
Nicky Hilton Says 'RHOBH' Is Now 'Mean-Spirited' and 'Negative' amid Mother Kathy Hilton's Feuds
Quinta Brunson photographer at Smashbox Studios in Los Angeles, CA, on July 30, 2022.
'Abbott Elementary' 's Quinta Brunson on Her First Acting Job on 'New Girl' : 'I Didn't Care How Small It Was'
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards and Kyle Richards
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson attend the P.S. ARTS 'Express Yourself 2022' event at Fox Studio Lot on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson Hold Hands at Express Yourself 2022 in Sweet 'New Girl' Reunion
Lisa Kudrow (R) and her husband Michel Stern arrive at the Petersen Automotive Museum Grand Re-Opening at the Petersen Automotive Museum on December 5, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Lisa Kudrow's Husband? All About Michel Stern
Lisa Kudrow Recalls Run-In Where Jerry Seinfeld Told Her 'You're Welcome' for Friends' Success
Lisa Kudrow Recalls Run-In Where Jerry Seinfeld Told Her 'You're Welcome' for 'Friends' ' Success
Lisa Kudrow visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lisa Kudrow Admits She's Scared to Ask HBO for Another Season of 'The Comeback'
Lisa Kudrow and Julian Murray Stern
Lisa Kudrow Jokes Her Son Was 'Demeaning' About Her 'Friends' Role After Watching Show for First Time
lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow Says She'd 'Like to See' a 'Friends' Reboot Only if They Recast the Original Characters
New Girl
'New Girl' Actor Ralph Ahn Dead at 95, Former Costars Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel Mourn His Death
Max Joseph attends HBO's "Finding The Way Home" World Premiere at Hudson Yards on December 11, 2019 in New York City.
'Catfish' Alum Max Joseph Says He Hopes to Return to the Show 'At Some Point'
Courteney Cox Instagram
Every Time the 'Friends' Cast Has Hung Out in Real Life
Friends
'Friends' Director's First Impressions of the Cast: Who Was 'Not the Funniest'? Who Became 'Most Improved'?
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham Opens Up About a Potential 'Girls' Reboot — and Reveals Why 'It's Not Time Yet'
friends reunion
Jennifer Aniston Had to Walk Off 'Friends' Reunion Set 'At Certain Points': 'Time Travel Is Hard'
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco Isn't Currently on Board for Another 'Flight Attendant' Season: 'The Plane Has Landed'