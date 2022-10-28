Max Greenfield isn't saying no to a New Girl reboot — but he isn't immediately saying yes either.

The Neighborhood star admitted he's intrigued by the idea of reuniting the whimsical roommates, but he has some concerns.

"I think if Liz [Meriwether] wanted to do it, who created the show, obviously, she thought there was some way back in," Greenfield, 43, told E! News. "It would definitely be something I would be open to, but it's tough."

The actor pointed to Lisa Kudrow's previous comments about a Friends reboot — and why it should never happen with the original cast. "I thought Lisa Kudrow said something really insightful when they were doing the Friends reunion," he said. "The writers worked really hard on wrapping it all up in a way that was hopefully satisfying to the audience and satisfying to these characters."

New Girl ended with a time jump and apparent happy endings for the main characters. "If you go back into it, it means you got to undo that, and that to me is argument enough to really question whether to go back or not," Greenfield said.

In addition, Greenfield pointed out that New Girl only ended in 2018. "The other part of it is, 'It wasn't that long ago,'" he mentioned.

New Girl aired seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. It starred Zooey Deschanel as a wacky elementary school teacher who moves in with three men in Los Angeles.

Deschanel, 42, had similar thoughts on a New Girl reunion in a conversation with The AV Club. "I miss playing Jessica Day, I loved playing that character," she said."It was so much fun being on set every day. Mainly, I miss the camaraderie with the other actors, I loved working with everyone and we just had such great writing on the show."

That doesn't mean she's sold on returning. "I don't know the answer, it feels like 50% here and 50% there, so I'm not really sure."

New Girl is available to stream on Netflix.