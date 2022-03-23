"I'm gonna miss them the most," Povich said of the staff of his long-running daytime series, which is set to end in September

Maury Povich Says He Cried While Filming the Last Maury Show After His Crew Got Emotional

Maury Povich is not afraid to express his emotions as his long-running series, Maury, comes to an end.

The host of the hit daytime show, which recently announced it was ending after 31 years, opened up about filming the final episode during an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday.

"Personally, I'm gonna miss the crew and the staff. So many of my staff have worked with me for 25, 30 years," Povich, 83, told GMA, noting how his nephew Andrew has worked on the show for 31 years as his director.

Though he was able to remain stoic throughout the final taping, Povich revealed that he eventually began to cry after his crew got emotional.

"I'm gonna miss them the most," he added of his staff. "And in fact, I didn't tear up last week at our final taping until they started. And, when they started, it was a river."

Maury began in 1991 as The Maury Povich Show, before its title was shortened in 1998. The hit hour-long NBC daytime series deals with an array of hot-button topics and social issues centered on Povich's guests as well as the in-studio audience.

Over the weekend, it was announced that the series would be ending production this season, with new episodes airing through September and the show living on in syndication in the future.

Povich later spoke out, explaining that the decision to end the show comes as he prepares for retirement. "Six years ago when I was ready to retire, the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show," Povich said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, [Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios] Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal," he continued.

Povich added that it's been "enough" time on TV, and he's ready to relax. "I'm so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show. But as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, 'Enough, already!'" he said.

Though Povich has his sights set on life off-screen, there is something else he'll miss about Maury besides his hardworking staff.