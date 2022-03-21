The long-running daytime talk show series hosted by Maury Povich will end production this season and live on in syndication

Maury Povich Reacts to End of His Series: 'As I Occasionally Tell My Guests ... Enough, Already!'

Maury Povich is reacting to the end of his popular daytime talk show series.

Shortly after PEOPLE confirmed that Maury will end production after this season, the 83-year-old host said in a statement that the decision to end the show was long-planned out and he is ready for retirement.

"Six years ago when I was ready to retire, the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show," Maury said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, [Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios] Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal."

"I'm so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show," he added, "but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, 'Enough, already!' "

"Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course," Wilson said in a statement of her own.

She added: "Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn't be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career."

Maury Povich Gives a Sneak Peek of New Board Game with Real Quotes from 'Maury' Credit: Getty Images

PEOPLE confirmed on Saturday evening that Povich's long-running daytime talk show series is coming to an end. Original episodes of the series will air through September with the show living on in syndication in the future.

Maury began in 1991 as The Maury Povich Show, before its title was shortened in 1998. The series deals with an array of hot-button topics and social issues centered on Povich's guests as well as the in-studio audience.

The series was last renewed two years ago through the 2021-2022 television season, according to a press release from NBCUniversal that was obtained by PEOPLE.

Povich's career began when he served as a radio reporter in Washington, D.C., per TVLine. He later gained fame as the host of A Current Affair in 1986, where he stayed until 1990.

RELATED VIDEO: Maury Povich Believes Him 'Connecting' with the Audience Is the Reason Behind 'Maury's' Success

The ending of Maury comes around the same time that Nick Cannon's talk show and The Good Dish were canceled after just one season each.

Judge Jerry, another daytime series, is also set to conclude in September after being canceled following three seasons.

Elsewhere, The Wendy Williams Show will end following 12 seasons on television.