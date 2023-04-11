Mauricio Umansky Shuts Down Rumors He's Cheating on or Divorcing Kyle Richards: 'So Dumb'

Mauricio Umansky is setting the record straight on the state of his union with Kyle Richards.

The real estate broker, 52, got candid about his 27-year marriage with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, by shutting down rumors that their relationship is on the rocks after she was photographed without her wedding ring.

"We're not getting divorced," stressed Umansky on the most recent episode of the Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's Two T's In a Pod. "I mean, it's so dumb."

According to Umansky, the rumors also caused the couple to address their relationship further while filming the Bravo show's upcoming season.

"That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline," he explained. "So there's definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we'll take it from there. It is what it is."

Kyle Richards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While Umansky did not disclose details about how he and Richards addressed the rumors on the show, he revealed that their costars were the ones who first bought up the rumors while filming.

"It was addressed by the girls. They bought it up," added Umansky. "They really bought it up to Kyle."

The Buying Beverly Hills star explained that it "kinda sucked" since their castmates know "what's actually going on" but still chose to give air to the rumors.

"In order to be on these shows, you got to grow some thick skin," he acknowledged.

In January, Umansky echoed similar sentiments while giving Richards a sweet shout-out on Instagram for her birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my Queen, the love of my life," he wrote next to a carousel of images. "You bring life, love, happiness to all our lives and to everyone around you. Thank you for all our years and all our future years. You get better and better. I Love you ❤️ I couldn't do it without you. XOXO."

With season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills now filming, seasons 1–12 can be streamed in full on Peacock.