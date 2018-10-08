Maura Tierney Doing 'Much Better' After 'Scary' Bike Accident: 'I Got Banged Up'

Maura Tierney is on the mend after she was involved in a bicycle accident in August.

The Affair actress, who stars as Helen Solloway on the Showtime drama, is speaking out for the first time since the incident.

“I’m much better,” she told ExtraTV. “Someone hit me from behind … I didn’t have the accident. I was just riding my bike like a normal person. It was very scary — it could have been so much worse… I got banged up.”

Tierney, 53, was riding her bike in Los Angeles when a car hit her back tire, which caused her to fall to the ground.

“I sort of hear something, a noise, I looked around and there was a car there and I was on the ground,” she recalled of the moment she was hit. “There is no way I could have heard it first, I don’t think, but that’s what it felt like.”

Luckily, she didn’t suffer any major injuries from the accident.

“Immediately, I was … just making sure everything moved,” she said. “I was like, ‘Just let me walk away from this, just let me walk away from this.’ … I just injured my back, but it’s better now.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ramona Singer Is ‘Swollen and Bruised’ After ‘Upsetting’ Car Accident in the Hamptons

In photos from the scene, Tierney was lying on the sidewalk when paramedics arrived. After she was placed in a neck brace and put on a stretcher, Tierney was transported via ambulance to a hospital.

At the time, an LAPD media relations officer confirmed that the driver involved was not believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Maura has been released from the hospital with no major injuries,” a rep for Tierney told PEOPLE. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with their concern.”

And while the actress has yet to get back on a bike, she doesn’t plan on letting the accident hold her back.

“I will [ride again],” she said.