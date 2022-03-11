Halló from Iceland! Maude Apatow and Anna Kendrick Enjoy Snowy Vacation with Friends

Maude Apatow and Anna Kendrick took a trip to Iceland with friends, where they rode an ATV and relaxed in the country's famous hot springs

Anna Kendrick and Maude Apatow are chilling in Iceland!

The actresses shared photos to Instagram from a getaway to the Nordic nation with friends, including sports journalist Taylor Rooks. Kendrick, 36, and Apatow, 24, posed for pics from their European vacation with Rooks and other friends, sharing moments from the snowy landscape and famous hot springs.

In a photo Apatow shared to Instagram Thursday, she poses on an ATV with Kendrick and Rooks. All three women are dressed in bright orange snowsuits and helmets, and Apatow grins as she grips the handles of the vehicle.

maude apatow Credit: maude apatow / instagram

In a second photo shared to her account Thursday, Apatow basks in a hot spring for a solo shot. Iceland is known for its hot springs and geothermal pools, which are a main tourist attraction in the country. Apatow let the photos speak for themselves, and simply captioned her post with the Icelandic flag emoji: "🇮🇸."

Rooks shared more moments from their trip, including a sweet photo of herself smiling alongside Apatow and a funny snap of Kendrick in her snowsuit.

In the photo, the Pitch Perfect actress frowns for the camera with her orange suit unzipped to reveal a plaid scarf and blue jacket below. In a later image included in Rooks' post, Kendrick kicks back in a hot spring with friends while holding a drink.

"Iceland with friends, on film. 📸," Rooks captioned her post.

anna kendrick Credit: taylor rooks/ instagram

Apatow's trip with friends comes after a busy few months for the actress spent promoting the second season of Euphoria, the HBO drama she stars in with Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. Apatow opened up about the fan response to her character, Lexi, and the relationship she forms with Fez (Angus Cloud) while speaking to Entertainment Weekly last month.

The actress said, "It's so nice to see people like it that much. I can't even describe how crazy it is to go on Instagram and people have made the most like incredible drawings of us, and these dramatic edits of our love."

She added, "it's a crazy positive reaction. I knew people were gonna like it, because it's pretty sweet, but I wasn't expecting this many people to like it."

While Apatow has been making headlines for her fan-favorite role, Kendrick is getting attention for her newly revealed romance with Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader. PEOPLE confirmed in January that Kendrick and Hader, 43, had been privately dating for over a year.

"They met years ago. She's hosted Saturday Night Live and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie," a source told PEOPLE at the time.