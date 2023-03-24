Matthew Rhys Kept Romance with Keri Russell Secret for 'a Solid Year' While Filming 'The Americans'

Matthew Rhys says he secretly dated his costar-turned-partner Keri Russell for "a solid year" on The Americans before anyone found out.

The actor, 48, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday, where he dished to host Andy Cohen about his early behind-the-scenes romance with the Cocaine Bear star, 47.

When asked by Cohen, 54, how long the on-screen spy couple was able to keep their off-screen relationship private, Rhys responded, "About a solid year, I would say."

"But it's those sneaky PAs who get onto it, you know?" he added, noting that the crew members would be on their headsets talking about the pair.

As Cohen then asked Rhys, "Did you fall in love on the show?" referring to FX's serial drama, which aired for six seasons, the actor responded, "Yes, absolutely," and revealed that he actually first met the TV star "about a quarter of a century prior" in Los Angeles when Russell finished filming Felicity.

"We went to a kickball party hosted by Jennifer Grey," he said of the Dirty Dancing star, noting that he asked for Russell's number at the event.

"She gave it to me, but this is where it all falls apart," Rhys teased. "I have no memory of this because I was very inebriated, but I left a very inebriated message on her answering machine, as people had in those days."

"Which she didn't find charming," Cohen replied, to which Rhys said, "Not in the slightest!"

Detailing that Russell did not return his call, Rhys said, "It was a bit tragic," and admitted that he has no memory of the actual kickball game at Grey's house either. "It was a heady time for me back in those days," he said.

Mike Coppola/Getty

PEOPLE confirmed in March 2014 that Russell and Rhys were a couple when the stars were seen cozying up at a performance of The Library at New York's Public Theater.

Together, the pair share son Sam, who was born in 2016. The actress is also mom to two kids from her relationship with Shane Deary — daughter Willa and son River.