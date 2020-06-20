Matthew Rhys Explains Why HBO's Perry Mason Will Resonate Today: 'Justice Will Ultimately Prevail'

The character of Perry Mason was originally created by novelist Erle Stanley Gardner in the 1930 and portrayed on TV in the 1950s and 1960s by Raymond Burr

Matthew Rhys is redefining an icon.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the Americans actor, 45, opens up about taking on the role of the fictional criminal defense attorney in HBO's Perry Mason and why he believes the show will resonate with viewers today.

"I think in that old age way, that justice stories continue to do well because there's this innate feeling that however unjust the world is, there's this comfort in knowing that justice would ultimately prevail," Rhys says about the upcoming series which is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. "I think what that gives is a sense of hope. And if you have hope you can do anything."

Rhys says his character — who was originally created by novelist Erle Stanley Gardner in the 1930 and portrayed on TV in the 1950s and '60s by Raymond Burr — in the new series has "no room for comparison," but is thrilled to take on the challenge.

"It's an iconic part that people have a very strong opinion about," he says. "[Mason] is deeply flawed, deeply troubled. He has so much baggage. We're going to load his bases. You're going to see the weight of the world on his shoulders. And there's a number of things he doesn't do right. But ultimately, his heart's in the right place. His quest for justice is true and this is what he wants to do."

Teamed onscreen with Tatiana Maslany and John Lithgow, Rhys believes that while the show is set in 1932, it hits a welcome note today.

"I think the intrigue of solving an investigation will draw people in," Rhys says. "Then viewers think, 'What if I can crack the case?' I think that's an incredible draw. Ultimately it's a great story of justice, which, I think certainly in America, has a very strong sense of it."