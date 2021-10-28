The Friends star inked a seven-figure deal with Flatiron Books for the upcoming autobiography

Matthew Perry to Write Autobiography, Says It's Time People Hear His Story 'Directly' from Him

Matthew Perry is ready to tell his own story.

The Friends alum, 52, is writing an autobiography, PEOPLE has confirmed. Perry has reached a seven-figure deal with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan, for the upcoming memoir, Deadline first reported.

"There has been so much written about me by others in the past," Perry tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, the horse's mouth being me."

The book, which is still untitled, will be published in fall 2022.

Megan Lynch, the publisher of Flatiron Books, is set to edit Perry's autobiography.

"We need humor, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something–and Matthew's extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing," she told Deadline. "Matthew's book has unrivaled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division."

Perry famously played Chandler Bing on Friends, which ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and also starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Earlier this year, the six former co-stars got back together for HBO Max's long-awaited Friends reunion, during which they revealed a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show and reminisced about being a part of the hit series.

"It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed," LeBlanc told PEOPLE ahead of the special's premiere. "We pick up right where we left off."

Perry agreed, insisting the chemistry that still exists between them all is "magic."