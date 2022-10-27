Matthew Perry says his new memoir probably won't hold any interest for his Friends pals.

In Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor details of his struggle with substance abuse while he was starring as Chandler Bing in one of the most successful sitcoms of all time.

Decades after the show was on the air, Perry says the deeply personal, sometimes harrowing story is not "for" his former costars, and most of them haven't read the book.

"Nor do I think that they will," he told GQ in an interview posted Thursday. "Why would they read it? I don't know. Because, you know, who cares? Addicts are going to care about this, and fans of Friends are going to care about this. But the cast is not going to really care about this."

Perry did clarify that one cast member has definitely read the book: Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, wrote the introduction. She wrote in the intro that it was "the first time I'm hearing what living with and surviving his addiction really was."

The 17 Again star told PEOPLE in this week's issue that his castmates were very supportive during their run on the show, which began when he was just 24 years old and a self-described "guy desperate for fame, thinking that fame would fix everything."

"They were understanding, and they were patient," he said. "It's like penguins. In nature, when one is sick or very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up and walk around until that penguin can walk on its own. And that's kind of what the cast did for me."

In a preview of Perry's interview with Diane Sawyer, which airs Friday night on ABC, the newswoman singles out a moment in the book when the actor reveals Jennifer Aniston was the first in the cast to confront him. At the time, the actress told Perry that she and the others knew he had a problem.

"Jennifer, she says, 'We know you're drinking,'" Sawyer said.

"Yeah, imagine how scary a moment that was," Perry replied.

He elaborated that Aniston, 53, stayed in close contact with him during the pits of his addiction struggle.

"She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I'm really grateful to her for that," he told Sawyer.

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is available everywhere books are sold on Tuesday.

