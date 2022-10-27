Matthew Perry Thinks 'Friends' Costars Are 'Not Going to Really Care' About His Memoir

Perry doubts his Friends family would be interested in his new memoir: "Why would they read it?"

By
Published on October 27, 2022 03:57 PM
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Matthew Perry attends the "The End Of Longing" opening night after party at SushiSamba 7 on June 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)
Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage

Matthew Perry says his new memoir probably won't hold any interest for his Friends pals.

In Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor details of his struggle with substance abuse while he was starring as Chandler Bing in one of the most successful sitcoms of all time.

Decades after the show was on the air, Perry says the deeply personal, sometimes harrowing story is not "for" his former costars, and most of them haven't read the book.

"Nor do I think that they will," he told GQ in an interview posted Thursday. "Why would they read it? I don't know. Because, you know, who cares? Addicts are going to care about this, and fans of Friends are going to care about this. But the cast is not going to really care about this."

385848 16: Actors, left to right; David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani star in NBC's comedy series "Friends" episode "The One Where Chandler Doesn''t Like Dogs." It's Thanksgiving, and Ross competes to prove that he, unlike everyone else, can successfully name all 50 states. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television)
Warner Bros. Television/Getty

Perry did clarify that one cast member has definitely read the book: Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, wrote the introduction. She wrote in the intro that it was "the first time I'm hearing what living with and surviving his addiction really was."

The 17 Again star told PEOPLE in this week's issue that his castmates were very supportive during their run on the show, which began when he was just 24 years old and a self-described "guy desperate for fame, thinking that fame would fix everything."

"They were understanding, and they were patient," he said. "It's like penguins. In nature, when one is sick or very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up and walk around until that penguin can walk on its own. And that's kind of what the cast did for me."

Matthew Perry Memoir
Flatiron Books

In a preview of Perry's interview with Diane Sawyer, which airs Friday night on ABC, the newswoman singles out a moment in the book when the actor reveals Jennifer Aniston was the first in the cast to confront him. At the time, the actress told Perry that she and the others knew he had a problem.

"Jennifer, she says, 'We know you're drinking,'" Sawyer said.

"Yeah, imagine how scary a moment that was," Perry replied.

He elaborated that Aniston, 53, stayed in close contact with him during the pits of his addiction struggle.

"She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I'm really grateful to her for that," he told Sawyer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is available everywhere books are sold on Tuesday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry Says He's 'Grateful' to Jennifer Aniston for Her Unyielding Support Over the Years
FRIENDS -- Season 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani -- (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Matthew Perry Says 'Friends' Cast Rallied Around Him at Height of His Addiction: 'They Were Patient'
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Matthew Perry attends the "The End Of Longing" opening night after party at SushiSamba 7 on June 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)
Matthew Perry Estimates He Spent $9M on His Journey to Sobriety
FRIENDS Actor Matthew Perry and actress Julia Roberts
Matthew Perry on Dating Julia Roberts in the '90s: It 'Had Been Too Much for Me' 
Matthew Perry 10/31 Rollout
Matthew Perry Says He Looks Forward to Being a Husband and Father: 'I'm Not Afraid of Love Anymore'
Matthew Perry 10/31 Rollout
Matthew Perry Opens Up About His Addiction Journey with a New Memoir: 'I'm Grateful to Be Alive'
Matthew Perry visits SiriusXM Studios on March 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images); Keanu Reeves attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Matthew Perry Apologizes After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves 'Still Walks Among Us'
Matthew Perry 10/31 Rollout
Matthew Perry Reveals He Was Finally Able to Stop Taking Drugs After Recovering from Colostomy
Matt LeBlanc Man with a Plan
Matt LeBlanc Is Not Planning on Acting with 'Friends' Cast Anytime Soon: 'I'm Taking Some Time Off Right Now'
Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston during The 29th Annual People's Choice Awards - Backstage and Audience at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States
Jennifer Aniston Wishes 'Friends' Costar Lisa Kudrow a Happy 59th Birthday: 'I Love You!'
lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow Gives Her Take on 'Friends' ' Lack of Diversity, Singles Out How Creators Could Have Improved
Matthew Perry Memoir
Matthew Perry Unveils Cover and Title for His Upcoming Autobiography: 'I Have Lived to Tell the Tale'
BRENTWOOD, CA - JUNE 7: Actress Courteney Cox and actress Jennifer Aniston attend the Ninth Annual "A Time for Heroes" Celebrity Carnival to Benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation on June 7, 1998 at Ken Roberts' estate in Brentwood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston Wishes Courteney Cox a Happy Birthday with Throwback Picture: 'Love You So Much'
Friends
'Friends' Director's First Impressions of the Cast: Who Was 'Not the Funniest'? Who Became 'Most Improved'?
Courteney Cox Instagram
Every Time the 'Friends' Cast Has Hung Out in Real Life
Courteney Cox / Instagram
Courteney Cox Tries Out the Viral' Friends' Face Filter — and it Doesn't Go as Planned