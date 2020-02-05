Matthew Perry Teases 'Big News Coming' — and Fans Think It's About a Friends Reunion!

Is Matthew Perry trying to tell us something?

The actor, 50, posted a cryptic message about an exciting project on the horizon on Tuesday, sending Friends fans in a total frenzy.

“Big news coming…” he tweeted.

While Perry, 50, didn’t elaborate on what the news could be, fans immediately began speculating that the actor could be referring to a potential Friends reunion.

“Please say it’s a Friends Reunion!?!?” one fan wrote.

“FRIENDS REUNION??” wrote another.

“Big news or BiNg news?” a fan joked, a play on his character’s name, Chandler Bing.

Fans also flooded Twitter with their favorite gifs of Chandler.

Friends aired from 1994 to 2004 on NBC and starred Perry, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc as a group of friends in New York City.

Since the show went off the air, fans have been clamoring for a reunion. Earlier this year, multiple sources told PEOPLE the cast is exploring the idea of reuniting onscreen, reportedly in a project for HBO Max.

The cast has all expressed their interest in reuniting but have stressed that a traditional reboot is out of the picture. Last year, Aniston, 50, teased that they have been working on “something.”

“Like a reboot? No,” Aniston said during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

And during a recent interview, Schwimmer said he would be on board with a one-off reunion but is opposed to reviving their original characters.

“I just don’t think it’s possible, given everyone’s different career trajectories. I think everyone feels the same: why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series?” he said. “I don’t want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I’ve heard so far presented to us makes sense.”