Matthew Perry says in a recent interview with The New York Times that he spent a literal fortune to get sober.

The Friends alum, 53, noted the estimated seven-figure sum he's shelled out on his path to sobriety in the Sunday interview while promoting the upcoming release of his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

"I've probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober," Perry said. The actor also revealed that he recently celebrated 18 months of sobriety, which would indicate he was newly sober for the popular Friends reunion special, which aired in May 2021.

Perry previously opened up to PEOPLE about the new book and his decades-spanning journey to getting off drugs and alcohol, explaining that "everything starts with sobriety."

"Because if you don't have sobriety, you're going to lose everything that you put in front of it, so my sobriety is right up there," Perry said. "I'm an extremely grateful guy. I'm grateful to be alive, that's for sure. And that gives me the possibility to do anything."

Perry revealed that he had a near-death experience after his colon burst, resulting in a five-month hospitalization and a colostomy bag. The harrowing ordeal also served as a catalyst for him to finally get sober.

"My therapist said, 'The next time you think about taking OxyContin, just think about having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life,'" he explained. "And a little window opened, and I crawled through it, and I no longer want OxyContin."

The Golden Globe nominee also credited his Friends costars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — for being there for him during his lowest points, noting that he was taking 55 Vicodin a day and weighed 128 pounds at one point during the beloved NBC sitcom's 10-season run from 1994 to 2004, during which he starred as fan-favorite Chandler Bing.

"They were understanding, and they were patient," Perry said. "It's like penguins. In nature, when one is sick or very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up and walk around until that penguin can walk on its own. And that's kind of what the cast did for me."

Perry's memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is available Nov. 1.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.