The actor and his literary manager fiancée got engaged last month

Matthew Perry Shares First Images of Fiancée Molly Hurwitz to Promote His Friends Merch Line

Matthew Perry has a new model for his Friends T-shirt line.

Over the weekend, the 51-year-old actor shared a series of Instagram photographs of his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, for the first time since he joined the social media platform in February.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first photo, Hurwitz, 29, holds up her long, dark hair with both hands as she sports her fiancé's Friends-inspired shirt from Perry's limited-edition merchandise line. The shirt, featuring a spin on Perry's character Chandler Bing's famous catchphrase reads: "Could this BE any more of a T-shirt?"

"You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free," Perry captioned the shot.

In a second post, the literary manager is seen sporting a black hat with the phrase, "What is this, a baseball cap?" written across it, while she holds up a banana to her ear like a phone.

Fans of the actor wrote in the comments section of his first post, where many shared their admiration for the couple.

"Please this is the cutest thing ever. I’m so happy for you ❤️," one user wrote as another added, "she's so beautiful matthew, we are so happy for you two !!❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A day prior to posting the pic of Hurwitz, Perry shared a photo of himself wearing a similar T-shirt from his Friends-themed clothing line, with a cartoon version of his character dancing alongside Chandler's popular phrase.

"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included," Perry captioned the post.

The shirt, along with sweatshirts, mugs, and hats, is available for purchase for a limited time to raise money to help those affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Last month, Perry revealed that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.