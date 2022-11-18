Matthew Perry Says He Wishes 'Friends' Cast 'Would See Each Other More'

In praising "wonderful" friend Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry admitted he doesn't see his Friends costars as much as he'd like

By
Published on November 18, 2022 02:08 PM
NEW YORK, NY - 1995: American actress Jennifer Aniston and Canadian-American actor Matthew Perry of the television comedy, Friend's, attend the 1995 NBC Fall Preview circa 1995 at the Lincoln Center in New York, New York. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)
Photo: Ron Davis/Getty

Matthew Perry still keeps his Friends close.

The Friends, Loves and the Big Terrible Thing author shared his thoughts on longtime pal Jennifer Aniston and the rest of his costars from the hit sitcom, sharing he wishes the cast would get together more often.

When asked about his current friendship with Aniston, the 53-year-old told Access Hollywood: "Wonderful, she's terrific." That said, Perry acknowledged, "We don't see each other as much. I wish the group would see each other more times, but she's the greatest."

friends
Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing (front l-r) Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green. Reisig & Taylor/Getty

The comment comes shortly after Perry released the book detailing his struggle with addiction and his time in the spotlight.

In a previous conversation with PEOPLE, Perry shared how his Friends costars dealt with his addiction while filming the show.

"They were understanding, and they were patient," he said. "It's like penguins. In nature, when one is sick or very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up and walk around until that penguin can walk on its own. And that's kind of what the cast did for me."

Of his own ways to deal with his battle, he added, "I thought being funny all the time was how I would get through. I thought [Friends] was going to fix everything. It didn't."

In the book, Perry also revealed he once had a crush on Aniston. He admitted once she married Brad Pitt, he knew his chance with her was gone. Despite never making a love connection, Perry told Diane Sawyer that Aniston remained in contact the most through his sobriety journey.

"She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I'm really grateful to her for that," he said.

Friends, Loves and the Big Terrible Thing is available everywhere books are sold.

