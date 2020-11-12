Long-Awaited Friends Reunion Special Rescheduled for March 2021, Says Matthew Perry

The reunion special was slated to premiere this past May, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

HBO Max's highly-anticipated Friends reunion special — which is set to bring the core cast back together on the NBC comedy's original soundstage — has been rescheduled for March 2021, star Matthew Perry said Thursday on Twitter.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," tweeted the actor, 51. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

"Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again," Aniston, 51, told Deadline in August. "It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

"It's going to be super," she added at the time. "I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life, guys."

After confirming in May that the reunion had been pushed back, former WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt said they still planned on taping the special in front of a live studio audience on the original soundstage in Burbank, California, just like during the beloved sitcom's 10-season run.

"We do think there's a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together," he said. "And we didn't want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms."