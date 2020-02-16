Matthew Perry's Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz Posts Sweet Tribute: 'Second Year Being My Valentine'

Could she be any sweeter?

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Matthew Perry’s girlfriend Molly Hurwitz shared a sweet social media tribute to the Friends alum, who joined Instagram earlier this month.

“Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer,” she wrote on her own Instagram account, which is private, seemingly referencing the actor’s massive following. “HVD to my favorite.”

Alongside the playful message, Hurwitz, a talent manager and producer, also included a shot of Perry, 50, seemingly fast asleep on a couch while holding onto a bright yellow smiley face balloon. The image is also the current profile picture on Perry’s account.

Although the pair have been dating for some time now, their relationship was first confirmed by Us Weekly last month.

Matthew Perry

Perry, who joined Instagram just over a week ago, got a big welcome from his Friends costars.

“Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4#friendsforlife,” Lisa Kudrow captioned a throwback shot of the pair.

In her own celebratory post, Jennifer Aniston referenced a classic fumble her character made on a famous episode of the series.

“I’m shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh… umm… oh crap,” she wrote, referencing the episode where Monica and Rachel lose their apartment to Chandler and Joey after being unable to remember what Chandler’s job is.

“Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER,” she joked, giving the same incorrect answer her character did.

For his own first post, Perry shared a throwback clip of himself in character dancing, as he wrote: “This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go…”