Matthew Perry insists he's no longer afraid of love.

The Friends star, 53, is opening up about all his past relationships in a new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which details his journey in life and his struggles with addiction.

"That was me afraid," he says of being the one to end almost all of his romances — including an engagement — in PEOPLE's cover story this week. "That is what I manifest, something that's wrong with them. And then I break up with them."

He continues, "But there can't be something wrong with everyone. I'm the common denominator. I left first because I thought they were going to annihilate me."

Perry admits he "had a tremendous amount of fear" about love, but "through a lot of work, I've got over that fear. I'm going to learn as I go. The thing that's changed about me is I have no interest in hanging out with somebody that I don't know or somebody that I'm not that into. The next person I really take seriously is somebody that I'm going to be in love with and not be scared by the things that used to scare me."

The traits that are most important to Perry in a partner now include "somebody who's self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily especially because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me," he says. "A sense of humor, beautiful inside and out, caring. This is really important, somebody who can have a back and forth with me."

Any deal breakers? "People who I start to think are in it for the money. And it happens more often than you think. Somebody who has their own wealth is a pretty key component for me."

Now confident in his sobriety, Perry looks forward to the future and the idea of being married and having kids.

"I'm not run by the fear I used to be run by so everything's kind of different," he says. "I'm feeling more confident and I'm not afraid of love anymore, so the next girl I go out with better watch out."

As a dad, "I think I'd be great. I really do," he adds. "I grew up with a lot of little kids around me, and that's probably why, but I can't wait."

For more on Matthew Perry, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, hits bookshelves on Nov. 1.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.