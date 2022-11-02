Matthew Perry Jokes About His Substantial 'Friends' Residuals: 'Yesterday I Bought Iowa'

"Yeah, they're not bad," the actor said of the checks he's received from his work on the sitcom, in which he played Chandler Bing

Published on November 2, 2022 12:35 AM
FRIENDS -- "The One With The Embryos" -- Episode 12 -- Aired 1/15/1998 -- Pictured: (l-r) Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Matthew Perry gets by with a little help from his Friends.

On Monday's episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, host Andy Cohen asked the actor about his residual income from the popular sitcom in which he played Chandler Bing.

"You talked with Diane Sawyer about the resurgence of Friends over the last few years, and it made me wonder," Cohen, 54, began. "Are the Friends checks that come in today, would you characterize them as bountiful checks? Or would you say it's a trickle at this point?"

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Matthew Perry poses at a photocall for "The End Of Longing", a new play which he wrote and stars in at The Playhouse Theatre, on February 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

In response, the Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing author, 53, quipped, "Well, yesterday I bought Iowa."

After Cohen again asked if the checks were "bountiful," Perry replied: "They're not bad."

The actor explained, "And they come in form of a text: 'You just made this.' And I go, 'Oh, great.' "

Continuing the joke, Cohen said, "I heard you really had your eye on Colorado." Perry responded, "Yeah I did. But The Rock got that."

The star is perhaps best known for playing Chandler on Friends, which ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and also starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

RELATED VIDEO: Matthew Perry Says He Looks Forward to Being a Husband and Father: 'I'm Not Afraid of Love Anymore'

In Perry's interview with Cohen, he also talked about his dating life, telling the host that he "could not be more single."

After briefly touching on his past experience with dating apps, he said he prefers to date offline. "I am off forever," he told Cohen. "It's not the way to meet people, I don't think. I'm not sure how to meet people, but that's not the way to do it."

As for whether or not he is looking for a partner who is also sober, Perry said, "That would be good. But it's not a necessity."

"You know, I wouldn't like to be with somebody who drank so much that you couldn't recognize them," Perry explained. "That would not be good... But I don't have any rules about that."

Perry's memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is out now.

