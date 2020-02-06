Matthew Perry Finally Joins His Friends on Instagram! See Lisa Kudrow's Sweet Support

Could we be any more excited? Matthew Perry has finally joined Instagram!

The 50-year-old actor made his debut on the social media platform Thursday, and he was welcomed with open arms by his fellow Friends star Lisa Kudrow.

“Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4#friendsforlife,” Kudrow, 56, captioned a throwback shot of her and Perry.

The actor has yet to post his first Instagram photo, but his humorous bio reads, “What is this, my Instagram account.”

RELATED: Matthew Perry Teases ‘Big News Coming’ — and Fans Think It’s About a Friends Reunion!

With Perry finally making an account, the entire Friends cast is now on Instagram. Jennifer Aniston joined in October and has racked up a total of 26.9 million followers thus far. Plus, she even caused the social media platform to temporarily crash when she first launched her account.

Perry’s foray into Instagram comes just two days after he sent fans of the beloved NBC sitcom into a frenzy by posting a cryptic message about an exciting project on the horizon.

“Big news coming…” he tweeted.

Big news coming… — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

Fans immediately began speculating that the he could be referring to a potential Friends reunion, flooding Twitter with their favorite gifs of his character, Chandler Bing.

Friends aired from 1994 to 2004 on NBC and starred Perry, Kudrow, Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc. Since the show went off the air, fans have been clamoring for a reunion. Earlier this year, multiple sources told PEOPLE the cast is exploring the idea of reuniting onscreen, reportedly in a project for HBO Max.

Image zoom JON RAGEL/NBC

RELATED: David Schwimmer Says He Made a ‘Conscious Push’ for Diversity on Friends

The cast has all expressed their interest in reuniting but have stressed that a traditional reboot is out of the picture. Last year, Aniston teased that they have been working on “something.”

“Like a reboot? No,” Aniston said during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”