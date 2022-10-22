Matthew Perry Says He's 'Grateful' to Jennifer Aniston for Her Unyielding Support Over the Years

In a new clip from an upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer, Perry revealed it was Aniston who reached out the most during his addiction struggles

By
Published on October 22, 2022 12:51 PM

Matthew Perry is telling his story.

In a new clip previewing a longer interview with Diane Sawyer, the Friends star, 53, says one of his castmates, in particular, helped him in his addiction struggles.

During the interview, which airs in full Oct. 28 on ABC, Sawyer highlights sections of the actor's upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, specifically how his former sitcom costars reacted to his addiction.

Sawyer recounts a moment in the book when Perry reveals that it was Jennifer Aniston who initially confronted him. At the time, the actress told Perry, who played fan-favorite Chandler Bing, that she and the others knew he had a problem.

"Jennifer, she says, 'We know you're drinking,'" Sawyer prompted him in the interview clip.

"Yeah, imagine how scary a moment that was," Perry replied.

He elaborated that Aniston, 53, stayed in close contact with him during the pits of his addiction struggle.

"She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I'm really grateful to her for that," he told Sawyer.

The two-minute clip also highlighted other parts of the interview, including details of Perry's "55 Vicodin a day" habit.

"I should have been the toast of the town, but I was in a dark room meeting with nothing but drug dealers and completely alone," he told Sawyer of his Hollywood heyday.

Matthew Perry 10/31 Rollout
Matthew Perry. Brian Bowen Smith

Perry explained that he wanted to speak out now because it was important to him to "do something that would help people."

"Secrets kill you. Secrets kill people like me," he explained.

The 17 Again star recently talked to PEOPLE about his addiction, recovery and telling his story in his new memoir.

"I thought being funny all the time was how I would get through," he says. "I thought [Friends] was going to fix everything. It didn't."

"They were understanding, and they were patient," he said of the whole Friends cast rallying around him then. "It's like penguins. In nature, when one is sick or very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up and walk around until that penguin can walk on its own. And that's kind of what the cast did for me."

The friendships he made with the cast have proven to be lifelong, which was evident when they came together for the 2021 HBO Max reunion show.

FRIENDS -- Season 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-aniston/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Aniston</a> as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani -- (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

For more on Matthew Perry, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

The full Diane Sawyer interview airs on Oct. 28 at 8/7 Central on ABC and streams on Hulu.

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing hits bookshelves Nov. 1.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
FRIENDS -- Season 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani -- (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Matthew Perry Says 'Friends' Cast Rallied Around Him at Height of His Addiction: 'They Were Patient'
Matthew Perry 10/31 Rollout
Matthew Perry Opens Up About His Addiction Journey with a New Memoir: 'I'm Grateful to Be Alive'
Matthew Perry 10/31 Rollout
Matthew Perry Reveals He Was Finally Able to Stop Taking Drugs After Recovering from Colostomy
Matthew Perry 10/31 Rollout
Matthew Perry Says He Looks Forward to Being a Husband and Father: 'I'm Not Afraid of Love Anymore'
Paul Newman's family Westport Ct. circa 1967 Top Row, Left to Right, Scott, Paul, Susan; Bottom Row, Left to Right, Lissy, Stephanie, Nell, Joanne, Clea
Paul Newman Reveals Heartbreak Over Son's Addiction in Memoir: 'Never Thought It Would Be Fatal'
iHeartRadio 2021 Arrivals
French Montana on How Mac Miller's Death Helped Inspire Him to Launch Addiction Health Services
Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady A attend day 4 of The 49th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lady A Postpones Tour as Charles Kelley Embarks on a 'Journey to Sobriety'
General Hospital's Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Dead at 27 primary: https://www.instagram.com/p/B5jrgr0JZVf/
Jack Wagner Speaks Out for the First Time Following Son Harrison's Death: 'Thank You All So Much'
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes Says He Almost Wasn't Cast on 'Teen' 'Wolf' as He Posed for a Gay Magazine as a Teenager
Andy Gibb Biography Captures Struggle with Fame, Cocaine Addiction and Death at 30 // Downfall Was As Spectacular as His Rise To the Top’ Says New Book 
Andy Gibb Biography Captures His Struggle with Fame, Cocaine Addiction and Death at 30
Harrison, Peter, Jack and Kristina Wagner
Jack and Kristina Wagner's 'GH' Costars Are Supporting Them 'with Open Arms' After Son Harrison's Death
Matthew Perry Memoir
Matthew Perry Unveils Cover and Title for His Upcoming Autobiography: 'I Have Lived to Tell the Tale'
Dave Coulier
Dave Coulier Says His Sobriety Helped Him Grieve the Deaths of His Brother, Dad and Bob Saget
kit harrington; rose leslie
'Game of Thrones' ' Rose Leslie on How She and Husband Kit Harington Have Dealt with His Past Addiction
COURTENEY COX & MATTHEW PERRY ON GO ON
Courteney Cox Says Matthew Perry Put 'a Lot of Pressure on Himself' During 'Friends'
will-poulter-1
Will Poulter Says He 'Really Struggled' with His Mental Health During the Pandemic