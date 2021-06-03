Matthew Perry shared the news of his breakup from Molly Hurwitz on Tuesday

Matthew Perry's Ex Molly Hurwitz Spotted Without Engagement Ring 1 Day After He Announced Split

Molly Hurwitz, Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée, was spotted out one day after news broke of her split from the Friends star.

The literary manager was seen walking her two dogs around Los Angeles on Wednesday. Donning sneakers, jean shorts and a flannel, Hurwitz went without her engagement ring but did have one reminder of her ex around: a leash bearing the Friends logo.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE exclusively reported that Perry, 51, had called off his engagement to Hurwitz, 29.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," the actor said in a statement. "I wish Molly the best."

Perry and Hurwitz began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020.

"I decided to get engaged," Perry told PEOPLE at the time. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The news of their split comes shortly after the long-awaited Friends reunion premiered on HBO Max.

"It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed," LeBlanc, 53, told PEOPLE ahead of the special's premiere. "We pick up right where we left off."

Perry agreed, insisting the chemistry that still exists between them all is "magic."