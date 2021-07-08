Matthew Perry Enjoys Some 'Happy Days' in Candid Instagram Photo

During the Friends reunion special on HBO Max that aired in May, Perry made a candid confession to his former costars about his mental health while filming

Things are looking up for Matthew Perry!

On Wednesday, the Friends alum, 51, shared a candid photo of himself enjoying a meal at a restaurant.

In the snap, Perry is smiling wide as he looks out of the frame.

"Happy days…" he captioned the post.

During the Friends reunion special on HBO Max that aired in May, Perry reunited with his former castmates on the beloved sitcom's original sound stage in Burbank, California, to look back on the show that made them worldwide stars.

As the cast discussed their experience taping in front of a live studio audience every week, Perry made a candid confession to his former costars about his mental health while filming.

"To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh," he said. "And it's not healthy, for sure. But I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn't laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions. If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out."

In May interviews with The Hollywood Reporter, co-creators Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright and reunion director Ben Winston spoke about Perry, who previously struggled with substance abuse.

"He was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't," Winston told THR, referencing questions about Perry's health from clips of him in the reunion.

"I loved working with him," added Winston. "He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this."

"I talked to him. It was great seeing him again," Bright said in a separate interview with the outlet. "And what people say is what people say. I don't have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he's very funny on the show."