Matthew Perry Is Engaged to Molly Hurwitz: 'The Greatest Woman on the Face of the Planet'
The couple began dating in 2018
Matthew Perry is engaged!
PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Friends star, 51, proposed to his longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz — and she said yes!
“I decided to get engaged," he tells PEOPLE. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”
Earlier this year, Hurwitz, 29, who works as a literary manager, shared a sweet message for the actor on Valentine's Day.
“Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer,” she wrote on her own Instagram account, which is private, seemingly referencing the actor’s then-new Instagram account. “HVD to my favorite.”
The couple, who began dating in 2018, reportedly spent the holidays together last year.
"According to my parents' custody agreement, my mother was not allowed to have a Christmas tree..." she captioned a photo of herself and Perry on Instagram, according to Daily Mail. "Fortunately, there's no such agreement for a daughter's boyfriend, so Hurwitz gets a treeeeeeee!!!"
