Matthew Perry Hilariously Claps Back at 'Disheveled' Appearance Report: 'I'm Getting a Manicure'

Matthew Perry is not letting anything keep him down.

On Thursday, the Friends actor, who has struggled with health issues for years, was photographed strolling through the streets of New York City in casual attire — prompting reports that he appeared “disheveled.”

In particular, Perry, 49, was criticized for his fingernails, but after the reports caught the attention of the longtime actor, Perry seemingly clapped back on Twitter — and made a Friends reference in the process!

“I’m getting a manicure this morning. That’s okay right?” he tweeted on Friday. “I mean it says man right in the word.”

Image zoom Matthew Perry Splash News

Image zoom Matthew Perry/Twitter

Fans were quick to recall another time that Perry took his nail health seriously — during an episode of the beloved sitcom when his character Chandler Bing gets his nails done with Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and runs into Janice (Maggie Wheeler).

“Manicure with Rachel ? Better not find Janice’s nails,” joked one fan.

Another fan tweeted, “chandler gets pedicures.”

Several other users added photos and GIFs of the nail salon scene from Friends in their responses to the actor.

RELATED: Matthew Perry’s ‘Condition Was Very Serious’ When He Was Hospitalized for Gastrointestinal Surgery

The pictures from this week were one of the first times that Perry has been photographed in public since retreating from the spotlight amid his health battles.

In August 2018, Perry suffered a gastrointestinal perforation that left him bedridden for three months.

“Matthew was very sick when he was hospitalized; his condition was very serious,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “A gastrointestinal surgery is very complex, and the healing can be complicated.”

According to healthline.com, a gastrointestinal perforation “occurs when a hole forms all the way through the stomach, large bowel, or small intestine. It can be due to a number of different diseases, including appendicitis and diverticulitis. It can also be the result of trauma, such as a knife wound or gunshot wound.”

Perry addressed his condition on Sept. 14 in a tweet: “Three months in a hospital bed. Check.”

Later that month, a source told PEOPLE that the actor was home and focusing on his recovery. “He’s good,” the source confirmed.

Image zoom Matthew Perry

RELATED: Matthew Perry Reveals He Has Spent the Last ‘3 Months in a Hospital Bed’

Most recently, the actor sparked concern over his well-being by tweeting that he “got kicked out of therapy” in February.

Perry did not expand further or offer any explanation and a rep for Perry did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

Like Friday’s tweet, fans were quick to express their support and concern to the actor.

“I don’t know what is going on, but I hope you are alright and have people to support you,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Hope you’re doing good!” another tweeted. “Lots of love.”

Image zoom Matthew Perry Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Matthew Perry Claims He ‘Got Kicked Out of Therapy’ 6 Months After Hospitalization

The former Friends actor has been open about substance abuse battles, including alcohol and Vicodin addiction, throughout his life.

“I couldn’t stop,” Perry told PEOPLE in 2013. “Eventually things got so bad that I couldn’t hide it, and then everybody knew.”

Perry has also become a voice for people struggling with addiction. “You can’t have a drug problem for 30 years and then expect to have it be solved in 28 days,” Perry told The Hollywood Reporter in a video for Phoenix House, a California-based treatment center where Perry has gotten treatment.

“At Phoenix House, I was very moved by the hope that I saw there, which is what this is all about,” Perry said, adding that “getting sober is a really hard thing to do.”

In honor of his road to recovery, Perry was presented with the 2015 Phoenix Rising Award. “I’m an award-winning alcoholic,” Perry continued. “I shouldn’t be getting an award; Phoenix House should be getting an award.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.