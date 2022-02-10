PEOPLE exclusively shares the cover photo of Matthew Perry's upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing

Matthew Perry Unveils Cover and Title for His Upcoming Autobiography: 'I Have Lived to Tell the Tale'

Matthew Perry will tell his life story in his upcoming autobiography.

PEOPLE exclusively shares the cover for Perry's memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which is set to be released this fall by Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan.

"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it's all in here," Perry, 52, tells PEOPLE.

The Friends alum jokingly adds, "I apologize that it's not a pop-up book."

News of Perry's book was first announced in October.

The Canadian American actor, who first pursued acting as a teenager, booked various guest roles in his early career before he was cast as a regular on the 1990 show Sydney as the younger brother of Valerie Bertinelli's title character. But Friends changed everything in his life when the series premiered in 1994.

The star famously played Chandler Bing on Friends, which ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and also starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

After Friends, Perry starred in the CBS revival of The Odd Couple from 2015 until 2017, opposite Thomas Lennon, who had a memorable guest role in a Friends episode.

Last year, Perry and his five former costars were all together again for HBO Max's long-awaited Friends reunion, during which they revealed a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show and reminisced about being a part of the hit series.

At the reunion's taping, Perry told PEOPLE the chemistry that still exists between them all is "magic."