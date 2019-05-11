Matthew Morrison Honors Late Glee Costar Cory Monteith on What Would've Been His 37th Birthday

It’s been six years since Cory Monteith’s death, and his friend and former Glee castmate Matthew Morrison is honoring him on what would have been the late actor’s 37th birthday.

Morrison, 40, posted a heartfelt video on Instagram Saturday, revealing that he didn’t have any more new pictures of Monteith to share with fans. Instead, Morrison and his wife Renee honored the late actor by completing a puzzle of Monteith’s hometown of Vancouver.

“Ever since Cory Monteith has passed, on his birthday I posted a photo of him. But I realized, this year, I don’t have any more photos of Cory so this year, I have decided to do a puzzle of his hometown of Vancouver,” the father of one said, along with a video that starred his son Revel, who was born in October 2017.

“Renee and I have spent a lot of time putting this together but it’s a little homage to him. And it honestly made me feel his presence a lot more than just posting the photo so this one’s for you Cory,” said Morrison, who played teacher Will Schuester.

And Morrison’s caption for the video was equally heartfelt.

“I love my brother, Cory Monteith. I love keeping his memory alive, and his bright light shining. He inspired so many, including myself,” he wrote.

“I hope you all embrace the ones you love extra tight this weekend (especially your Moms!), and take some thoughtful moments to remember loved ones passed,” Morrison added.

“But most importantly, give yourself a little love… Because there is no one in this world quite like you!” he concluded.

Monteith, best known for playing Finn Hudson on Glee, died of a heroin overdose in 2013.

Many of Monteith and Morrison’s former costars commented on Morrison’s post with heart emojis, including Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley and Harry Shum Jr.

“Love you Matty,” said Dot Marie Jones.