Matthew Modine Says He's Helped Young 'Stranger Things' Cast Deal with 'Rollercoaster' of Fame

"The higher you go in your career, the more that drop will feel really, really frightening," Matthew Modine said

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 07:23 AM
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Matthew Modine and Millie Bobby Brown. Photo: Netflix

Mathew Modine has got the back of his Stranger Things costars.

In an interview published Friday, the actor, 63, opened up about how he's used his own experiences in the public spotlight to advise the younger members of the cast about the pitfalls of fame.

"The kind of the overnight success my young co-star Millie Bobby Brown experienced, because of the speed and spread of streaming, is something that never existed before," he told The Times.

"Maybe I had an objectivity the others didn't," he added in reference to his four-decade career, which includes more than 100 screen credits and standout roles playing Private Joker in Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket and the title character in Birdy.

"There's ups and downs in a career," said Modine. "I've had conversations with Millie and the others. And I try to help them to understand they are on a rollercoaster. And the higher you go in your career, the more that drop will feel really, really frightening."

Matthew Modine
Matthew Modine. Noam Galai/Getty

Caleb McLaughlin is one member of the cast who's already learned about the dark side of fame, having experienced racist comments from Stranger Things fans since the Netflix series premiered in 2016.

McLaughlin, 20, appeared at Heroes Comic Con in Brussels in September and shared that he felt like he was being treated differently than his white costars — including Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp — going back to the first-ever Comic-Con after the show's debut.

"It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid. My very first Comic-Con, some people wouldn't stand in my line because I was Black," McLaughlin said at the event, according to video of his appearance shared on Twitter by an audience member. "Some people told me 'Oh, I didn't want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.'"

"Even now, some people don't follow me or don't support me because I'm Black, you know," he added.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Millie Bobby Brown, Carmen Cuba, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, and Dacre Montgomery attend a photocall for Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on November 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Stranger Things cast. JC Olivera/Getty

In November, Sink, 20, also revealed that her close friendship with Brown has been critical to helping them both navigate growing up in the spotlight.

"I think we'd be so lost without each other," Sink told Access. "We really depend on each other when things get absolutely nuts, or when you need to talk to someone who understands exactly what you're going through. We have each other."

She continued, "Especially having Millie — she was the only girl at first. So, I think, it was nice that we had that connection."

The All Too Well (10 Minute Version) short film actress praised her cast mates for their support, calling their connection "really unique and something I'm so grateful for."

Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink attend the "Stranger Things" Season 3 World Premiere on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink. Charley Gallay/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 5 of Stranger Things is expected to begin shooting in 2023, according to Netflix.

In April, Stranger Things creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, said in an interview with TVLine that season 5 will likely include a time jump, after taking into consideration how much the show's stars have grown since it premiered in 2016. (Brown was 12 when she debuted in the leading role of Eleven.)

"I'm sure we will do a time jump," said Ross. "Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up."

All episodes of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Caleb Mclaughlin attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Caleb McLaughlin Rejects Racism from 'Stranger Things' Fans: 'I Do Not Give Hate Back'
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Why Millie Bobby Brown Is Afraid to Return to 'Stranger Things' After Filming 'Enola Holmes 2'
STRANGER THINGS
Millie Bobby Brown Gets Real About Noah Schnapp's 'Stranger Things' Bowl Cut (and Finn Wolfhard's Kissing Skills)
Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink onstage at Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California.
Sadie Sink Opens Up About Close Friendship with Millie Bobby Brown: We'd Be 'Lost Without Each Other'
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Which Unexpected 'Stranger Things' Costar She Found 'Really Hard to Let Go'
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown and Harry Bradbeer attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere on October 27, 2022 in New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown Says She and Henry Cavill Have a 'Real Adult Relationship': A 'Healthy One'
Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke Agrees 'Stranger Things' Has 'Too Many Characters' — but Wishes This Season 4 Fave Had Lived
Vecna Stranger Things
See Vecna Chuckle and Robin and Steve Say 'Boobies' a Lot in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Blooper Reel
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Millie Bobby Brown, Carmen Cuba, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, and Dacre Montgomery attend a photocall for Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on November 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
'Stranger Things' Creators Say They Are 'Trying' Not to Add New Characters to Season 5
finn wolfhard, millie bobbi brown, gaten matarazzo
See the 'Stranger Things' Kids' Adorable Audition Tapes Ahead of the Series' 2016 Premiere
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Everything to Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, SK Alagbada in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Ross Admits She Was 'Unprepared' for What Happens at the Altar
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkYTaqoujzK/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=79afd6f8-d05d-4e9b-9957-de5f8ccc6c5f nina's profile picture nina Verified stranger things have happened Edited · 9h
See Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Recreate This Iconic 'Stranger Things' Scene in Honor of Halloween
STRANGER THINGS. Paul Reiser as Dr. Owens in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Paul Reiser Says It's Unclear If He'll Return for 'Stranger Things' Season 5: 'I Literally Don't Know'
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'An Incredible Guiding Light to Me'
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'Such an Incredible Guiding Light'