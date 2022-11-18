Matthew Modine Says He's Helped Young 'Stranger Things' Cast Deal with 'Rollercoaster' of Fame

Mathew Modine has got the back of his Stranger Things costars.

In an interview published Friday, the actor, 63, opened up about how he's used his own experiences in the public spotlight to advise the younger members of the cast about the pitfalls of fame.

"The kind of the overnight success my young co-star Millie Bobby Brown experienced, because of the speed and spread of streaming, is something that never existed before," he told The Times.

"Maybe I had an objectivity the others didn't," he added in reference to his four-decade career, which includes more than 100 screen credits and standout roles playing Private Joker in Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket and the title character in Birdy.

"There's ups and downs in a career," said Modine. "I've had conversations with Millie and the others. And I try to help them to understand they are on a rollercoaster. And the higher you go in your career, the more that drop will feel really, really frightening."

Matthew Modine. Noam Galai/Getty

Caleb McLaughlin is one member of the cast who's already learned about the dark side of fame, having experienced racist comments from Stranger Things fans since the Netflix series premiered in 2016.

McLaughlin, 20, appeared at Heroes Comic Con in Brussels in September and shared that he felt like he was being treated differently than his white costars — including Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp — going back to the first-ever Comic-Con after the show's debut.

"It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid. My very first Comic-Con, some people wouldn't stand in my line because I was Black," McLaughlin said at the event, according to video of his appearance shared on Twitter by an audience member. "Some people told me 'Oh, I didn't want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.'"

"Even now, some people don't follow me or don't support me because I'm Black, you know," he added.

Stranger Things cast. JC Olivera/Getty

In November, Sink, 20, also revealed that her close friendship with Brown has been critical to helping them both navigate growing up in the spotlight.

"I think we'd be so lost without each other," Sink told Access. "We really depend on each other when things get absolutely nuts, or when you need to talk to someone who understands exactly what you're going through. We have each other."

She continued, "Especially having Millie — she was the only girl at first. So, I think, it was nice that we had that connection."

The All Too Well (10 Minute Version) short film actress praised her cast mates for their support, calling their connection "really unique and something I'm so grateful for."

Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink. Charley Gallay/Getty

Season 5 of Stranger Things is expected to begin shooting in 2023, according to Netflix.

In April, Stranger Things creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, said in an interview with TVLine that season 5 will likely include a time jump, after taking into consideration how much the show's stars have grown since it premiered in 2016. (Brown was 12 when she debuted in the leading role of Eleven.)

"I'm sure we will do a time jump," said Ross. "Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up."

All episodes of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.