Matthew McConaughey's 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off Moving Forward, Says Paramount President

McCarthy said McConaughey's spin-off will happen regardless of whether or not Yellowstone star Kevin Costner returns to the original series

By
Published on April 1, 2023 09:52 PM
Matthew McConaughey arrives to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of 'White Boy Rick' at Ryerson Theatre on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
Photo: Tara Ziemba/WireImage

It looks like the Yellowstone universe is growing!

ViacomCBS President Chris McCarthy confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday that the rumored Matthew McConaughey-led spin-off of the popular Paramount+ series is moving forward — whether or not star Kevin Costner returns to Yellowstone.

This will be the latest spin-off inspired by Taylor Sheridan's series — preceded by the prequel 1883 starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill; the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-led prequel, 1923; and 6666.

While McCarthy couldn't share any new details about the upcoming projects, he did tell THR that the franchise "wouldn't be what it is today without Kevin and we hope that that stays for a long time to come."

McConaughey, 53, was reportedly in talks to star in a Yellowstone spin-off in February as Costner, 68, was considering exiting the show to focus on directing and starring in the upcoming Western film Horizon, according to Deadline.

A spokesperson for Paramount Network told PEOPLE at the time that they had hoped to have both stars be part of the Yellowstone family.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built."

Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Gary Miller/Getty, Paramount Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

The statement continued, "Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

A source familiar with the situation also told PEOPLE that Sheridan and McConaughey were looking to join forces on screen.

"Matthew and Taylor are fans of each other's work and have been speaking about ways they can work together," the source said.

News of the potential shake-up came after Costner took home the 2023 Golden Globes' best actor in a television drama series award for his role on Yellowstone in January.

The actor stars in the series as John Dutton, the patriarch and owner of Montana's largest ranch as he navigates conflict within his own family and with the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, national park and developers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Yellowstone is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Related Articles
Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Shake-Up on 'Yellowstone' : Is Kevin Costner Leaving? Is Matthew McConaughey Joining?
YELLOWSTONE, from left: Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, ‘The Beating’, (Season 3, ep. 307, aired Aug. 2, 2020).
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Considers John Dutton's Demise amid Reports of Kevin Costner's Exit
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert Jokes the Best 'Yellowstone' Role for Her Would Be ... Herself
Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Yellowstone, Ben Affleck and J Lo
Ben Affleck Jokes He's 'Kind of Disturbed' That Jennifer Lopez 'Really Likes' 'Yellowstone'
Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid Will Be 'Making Mayhem' in David Oyelowo-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off 'Bass Reeves'
Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer
'Yellowstone' Season 5: Everything to Know
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1923' Renewed for Season 2 as Harrison Ford Says He'll Return
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Brandon Sklenar attends the 2023 Variety Television Screening Series presents '1923' on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Variety via Getty Images)
'1923' Star Brandon Sklenar Opens Up About 'Devastating' Season Finale — and What Season 2 Has in Store
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
'Yellowstone' 's Kevin Costner Named the 2023 Golden Globes' Best Actor in a Drama Series
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Harrison Ford Says '1923' Costar Helen Mirren Is 'Still Sexy' at 77: She's 'Remarkable'
Paramount Network Announces Yellowstone Season 5 Will Return This Summer
Paramount Network Announces When 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Will Return Following Midseason Finale
1883 Paramount+
A Guide to Every 'Yellowstone' Prequel and Spin-Off Series, Including '1883', ''1923'', '6666'
1883
Everything to Know About the 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
'Yellowstone' Star Spills 'Cowboy Bootcamp' Secrets: 'It's a Whole Different World'
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen MIrren as Cara Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
'1923' : Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Star in Intense First Trailer for 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off
Cole Hauser attends Paramount's "Yellowstone" Season 5 New York Premiere at Walter Reade Theater on November 03, 2022 in New York City.
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Confirms Season 5 Is Not the End of the Dutton's Story