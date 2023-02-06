Matthew McConaughey Is Agent Elvis in Netflix's Bloody New Adult Animated Spy Comedy

Elvis has a lot on his plate in Netflix's upcoming adult animated comedy.

Matthew McConaughey will play Elvis Presley — the King of Rock and Roll by day, and an "ass-kicking vigilante" by night in Netflix's Agent Elvis. Produced by the late crooner's ex-wife Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, Agent Elvis follows the music legend as he balances fame and his secret initiation into a government spy agency.

Netflix released the first teaser on Monday, featuring an animated Elvis attempting to save his country. But he's balancing the feat alongside his music career and his late-night interrogations, which sometimes may end in murder.

Gary Miller/Getty; OURTESY OF NETFLIX

And it seems being a secret vigilante is a little tricky when you're the most famous person in the world.

"Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible," McConaughey says as Elvis in the teaser. "All it takes is someone with a dream."

H adds: "'Cause when a man dreams, he can change the world."

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Elvis is seen blasting off to the moon, attacking bad guys and dealing with a dead body. There's no shortage of shootouts, fast cars and comedy as Elvis navigates a new world of violence, seemingly with little knowledge of his capabilities.

Agent Elvis is the first adult animated project from Sony Pictures Animation, and will be produced in partnership with Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse. McConaughey also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Other cast members have yet to be announced.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Agent Elvis is slated to premiere in March.