Matthew Lawrence Reveals How He Met 'Amazing Woman' Chilli: 'She's Really, Really Special'

"I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before," Matthew Lawrence said of TLC's Chilli

By
Published on March 4, 2023 12:04 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Matthew Lawrence; Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Photo: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty

Matthew Lawrence is opening up about his "really, really special" girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, The Boy Meets World actor shared how he and the TLC singer met as well as their future plans to have kids.

When asked by ET's Deidre Behar if children are in the cards in the near future, Lawrence said, "That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do."

"My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli," he said. "I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special."

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Matthew Lawrence and Chilli put up a massive PDA exhibition as Lawrence greets his "TLC" girlfriend at the airport
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence. backgrid

Lawrence, 43, and Chilli, 52, became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving 2022 after they were previously photographed on a beach in Hawaii that August. The pair met at '90s Con in March 2022.

Chilli's longtime rep Christal Jordan confirmed her client was dating Matthew in January in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love."

"She is glowing. They are really cute together," Jordan added at the time, further confirming that Lawrence and the "Waterfalls" singer spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where the actor met Chilli's family.

However, he and Chilli revealed that the two almost wouldn't have met if not for a big snowstorm that brought them together on the same flight.

"Really it was the flight talking and then afterwards saying, 'hey, you know what? Let's keep in contact,' and it almost did not happen," Lawrence said of the flight he met Chilli on.

"Literally an hour before the flight took off, they said, 'Okay, we got you on this flight. You gotta go,'" he told ET about frantically making the trip for work.

News of their relationship came just over three months after Lawrence and ex Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce after nearly three years of marriage. Burke, 38, filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022, listing Jan. 7, 2022, as the official date of separation.

Lawrence also opened up to ET about his divorce, telling the outlet, "It tested me and I learned so much about myself, and I'm so thankful and blessed for the opportunity to grow and that's what came out of it."

On Tuesday, Lawrence was spotted picking up his girlfriend from the airport where they shared a sweet embrace and kiss.

The spotting comes after the Boy Meets World actor's brother Joey Lawrence raved about Chilli to PEOPLE earlier this month and said she was "cool as hell."

"She's great, a sweet person, super genuine, so warm and kind. And yeah, they're just having a great time and it's just good to see him happy and he makes her happy. So that's all you can ever ask for," he said at the time.

