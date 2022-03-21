Matthew Lawrence Responds to Cheryl Burke's Divorce Filing, Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support

Matthew Lawrence is moving forward with his split from Cheryl Burke and has submitted a response to the divorce papers she filed late last month.

According to a legal response filed on Friday and obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, Lawrence has asked for the court's right to award spousal support for either person to be terminated.

He also asked that the former couple's prenuptial agreement be upheld, the filing states. The agreement would determine the division of assets and any spousal support.

Lawrence also listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence after nearly three years of marriage on February 18. According to her original divorce filing, which was obtained by PEOPLE, the Dancing with the Stars pro listed the couple's date of separation as Jan. 7.

Burke and Lawrence met in 2006 when the actor's older brother, Joey, was a contestant on the hit ABC competition series. They began dating shortly after meeting but split following a year of dating. They eventually reconciled nine years later in 2017 before getting engaged in 2018.

Shortly after it was revealed that she and Lawrence had separated, Burke released a statement on Instagram addressing the news.

"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," the reality TV star wrote.

"I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words & support you've given me - love you all," she concluded.

Since the split, Burke said she's been focused on healing and is continuing to work on herself.

"I've realized that whenever I am at a point in my life where I have some big emotions to process, the best thing for me to do is to spend some time alone - other than being with [my dog] Ysa of course, but I truly feel like she is a part of me, so she doesn't count," Burke said on Instagram. "If I'm being honest, really feeling my feelings is new to me."

Noting that she has spent her "entire life up to this point trying to numb" her feelings, the dancer continued, "I'm learning that really going through them is A LOT harder."

Burke then concluded her message, writing, "I guess all of that is to say, to truly experience my feelings, whatever they may be, being alone for a few days has been the best thing for me."