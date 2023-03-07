Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke's Relationship: A Look Back

Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke had a long path to their 2019 wedding — but three years later, the two announced their divorce in 2022.

The Dancing With the Stars pro and the Boy Meets World alum first met in 2006 through Lawrence's brother Joey before going public with their romance the following year.

While their initial relationship was short-lived, they eventually found their way back to each other almost a decade later when they reconciled in 2017.

In May 2018, they announced their engagement and they tied the knot the following year at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

"It felt like the [time passed] didn't happen," Burke told PEOPLE about their rekindled romance. "I just felt so comfortable."

By February 2022, however, the two parted ways again when they announced their divorce.

Since then, both Lawrence and Burke have opened up about their former relationship, with the actor recently saying that he "learned so much about myself" through their split.

Here's a look back at Lawrence and Burke's relationship timeline.

2006: Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke meet through Joey Lawrence

The two initially met in 2006 through Joey Lawrence, Matthew's brother, who was a contestant on the third season of DWTS.

February 2007: Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke start dating

Steve Granitz/WireImage

After connecting on the show, the two officially started dating in February 2007. "Matt is very supportive and he always wants to make sure that we keep in contact and we're always on the phone, making sure that everything's okay. We talk constantly for hours and hours," Burke told PEOPLE at the time, explaining how she and Lawrence maintained a good relationship during her busy show and touring schedule.

February 2008: Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke break up

Following a year of dating, the couple went separate ways in February 2008. "I can confirm that Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence quietly ended their relationship a few weeks ago," her rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

February 2017: Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke start dating again

Almost a decade after their initial split, Lawrence and Burke reconnected. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was dating again in February 2017, and Burke hinted at their reunion by sharing a photo of herself and Lawrence on Instagram with the caption, "#reunitedanditfeelssogood @themattlawrence."

September 2017: Cheryl Burke opens up about reconciling with Matthew Lawrence

In September 2017, Burke opened up about getting back together with Lawrence during an interview with PEOPLE, noting that one of her biggest regrets in life was their initial breakup.

"When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to [Hollywood]," she said of why the relationship didn't work the first time around. "Now we are both adults and feel balanced."

"He's such a great guy. He's so normal, considering we're in this crazy business," she said of Lawrence. "It's so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates. He's someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with."

December 24, 2017: Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke celebrate Christmas holidays together

Cheryl Burke/Instagram

A few months later, Lawrence and Burke celebrated the holidays together as they vacationed in the Philippines in December 2017. At the time, Burke shared a cute selfie of them smiling on the beach together wearing matching hats.

May 3, 2018: Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke get engaged

Cheryl Burke/Instagram

In May 2018, Lawrence and Burke announced their engagement, which was perfectly timed to the dancer's 34th birthday. "OMG! So far so good for 34! 💍#amilliontimesyes #imengaged#herecomesthebride," Burke wrote on Instagram showing off her ring.

"Matt worked with my mom to get the original diamond that my late father had given her, and designed a new ring around that," Burke wrote about the special ring.

Burke continued, "It has two intertwined circles to represent our two lives coming together and has the words he used to propose, 'Love you always & forever,' engraved inside."

Later that month, Burke shared more details about the proposal, including how she initially thought it was a breakup when he gave her a letter to read.

"I thought, 'Oh no, is this like a breakup letter? Or, like, what is happening?' He goes, 'Just read it,'" she said. "And I open it, [it's] fine print — my eyes are pretty bad — he's like, 'Just read it.' So I bring it up to my nose, and it says, 'Love you always and forever.' And I turned around, he was on one knee and we were just very emotional."

March 30, 2019: Cheryl Burke has a bridal shower

Kendall Johnson

A year after her engagement, Burke prepared for her upcoming nuptials with an intimate bridal shower at pal Leah Remini's house in Los Angeles.

"It was such a perfect day," Burke told PEOPLE. "Leah went above and beyond. Matt noticed that every person in the room had a smile on their face."

May 23, 2019: Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke get married

Amy and Stuart Photography

A month after her bridal shower, Burke tied the knot with Lawrence at the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego, California. Burke's bridal party included matron of honor Leah Remini as well as her sister Nicole and DWTS's Kym Johnson Herjavec. Lawrence's two best men were his brothers, actor Joey Lawrence and musician Andy Lawrence.

"Matt brings out the best in me," Burke told PEOPLE days before the nuptials. "He enjoys every moment and that helps me appreciate life even more."

February 18, 2022: Cheryl Burke files for divorce from Matthew Lawrence

After nearly three years of marriage, Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence on Feb. 18 at a Los Angeles courthouse, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Burke listed the couple's date of separation is listed as Jan. 7 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The papers also indicate that the pair have a prenuptial agreement in place.

February 24, 2022: Cheryl Burke speaks out about her divorce from Matthew Lawrence

Days after filing for divorce, Burke issued a statement about the split on Instagram.

"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," she wrote.

She concluded by saying, "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words & support you've given me."

Burke's post was supported by her colleagues and friends, including DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba. "Choosing what you need to do for you needs no explanation to anyone," Inaba wrote. "You know you. I'm proud of you for being brave…. I love you. And support you and you are not alone my friend. ❤️ hugs!!"

March 1, 2022: Cheryl Burke returns to her wedding venue after filing for divorce

Cheryl Burke Instagram

In early March 2022, Burke posted a series of photos of herself at her former wedding venue, where she was able to "reflect" after announcing her divorce from Lawrence.

"Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings - with my partner in crime of course," she said of her dog Ysabella, who was featured in her second selfie. She uploaded the same picture with Ysabella to her story and captioned it "some time alone with this girl is just what I needed…"

March 18, 2022: Matthew Lawrence responds to Cheryl Burke's divorce filing

A month after Burke filed for divorce, Lawrence submitted a response to the divorce papers. According to a legal response filed on March 18 and obtained by PEOPLE on March 21, Lawrence asked for the court's right to award spousal support for either person to be terminated.

He also asked that the former couple's prenuptial agreement be upheld, the filing stated. The agreement would determine the division of assets and any spousal support. Lawrence also listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

May 3, 2022: Cheryl Burke says she and Matthew Lawrence were in couples therapy before their divorce

During an appearance on Tamron Hall, the Dancing with the Stars pro revealed that she was in couple's therapy with Lawrence during their nearly three-year-long marriage — and explained why she doesn't have any regrets.

"I'm a huge advocate for therapy," she told Hall. "I truly believe in it. Matt and I, we definitely, we were in couple's therapy, even before our marriage. I think people associate therapy with like, 'Oh my God, there's a problem.'"

"But really I think it's very healthy to have that third person there that's not biased and that can give you ways and tools on how to communicate," she continued. "I don't regret any of that. I think that was very helpful for both of us."

August 25, 2022: Cheryl Burke slams an unnamed ex on TikTok for cheating

While still undergoing divorce proceedings with Lawrence, Burke posted a cryptic video on TikTok, outlining some specific details about a past lover's alleged infidelity.

"When he said he would never talk to her again, yet I found text messages, Viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes…" she wrote over a video of herself shaking her head.

"The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…" Burke captioned the video, adding the series of hashtags: "#exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit."

Burke did not name anyone in the video or imply anything about the supposed infidelity. However, fans speculated about the timing, which was days after Lawrence had been photographed on vacation with TLC singer Chilli in Hawaii. (Reps said the two were just friends.)

September 2022: Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke finalize their divorce

Lawrence and Burke's marriage was officially terminated in September 2022. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Sept. 14, Lawrence and Burke reached an agreement to divide their two properties evenly, with each party keeping one of their two homes. Documents obtained by PEOPLE also specified that no spousal support was requested by either party as the pair agreed to uphold their premarital agreement.

October 2022: Cheryl Burke opens up about dog custody battle with Matthew Lawrence

Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke with their dog. Crash/Imagespace/Shutterstock; Cheryl Burke/Instagram

Despite settling their divorce in September 2022, the former couple got involved in a heated custody battle over their dog.

"It sucks because, for me, it's just cruel," Burke told Entertainment Tonight of the custody battle in October 2022. "She's my dog, and it was a gift from my ex, and I hope that this soon, you know, dies down, and he calls it off. Because you're taking, like, my daughter away from me."

Burke also addressed the custody battle during an episode of her podcast, Burke in the Game.

"We are going to go to trial — unless he all of a sudden calls it off," Burke said on the episode. "I'm just still really hurt by the whole situation. You know, that's my dog. Ysabella is my daughter."

"I'm a dog mom. And that's it. I can't even imagine my life. I mean, I could just cry right now but, like, couldn't imagine my life without her."

January 2023: Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli go public with their relationship

After sparking romance rumors in August 2022, Lawrence and Chili went public with their romance in January 2023, with her rep, Christal Jordan, confirming their relationship to PEOPLE.

Per her rep, the two became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving. Jordan further confirmed that Chilli and Lawrence spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where the actor met Chilli's family.

"I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Jordan told PEOPLE. "She is glowing. They are really cute together."

January 17, 2023: Cheryl Burke wins custody of her dog with Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke Instagram

Burke rang in the New Year with a "great start" as she was awarded custody of her dog Ysabella. "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we're off to a great start!" Burke wrote alongside the image of her sitting on a bench holding Ysabella at sunset, overlooking the ocean.

January 23, 2023: Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Proud to Be Alone, Not Lonely'

The dancer gave fans an update on her romantic life (or rather, lack thereof) in an Instagram post explaining why she was putting herself first.

"Today, I am proud to say that I am alone, not lonely, and though the past year had its challenges, I feel so much pride in knowing that I got through it all by myself," she wrote.

"Normally, I would have jumped straight into another relationship, found a rebound or two, and gone out with my friends 7 nights a week while numbing by using and abusing alcohol," she continued. "However, this time, I choose a different path. A clearer path, a more conscious path. Though scary and uncomfortable at times, I have evolved into a woman who I never thought could exist within me."

March 6, 2023: Matthew Lawrence speaks out about his divorce from Cheryl Burke

In March 2023, Lawrence spoke out about his divorce from Burke for the first time. "It tested me," he told Entertainment Tonight of the split.

"I learned so much about myself, and I'm so thankful and blessed for the opportunity to grow and that's what came out of it," he added.

During the interview, he also briefly opened up about his newfound relationship with Chili. "Life is always a surprise," Lawrence said. "My life is in a complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before, so it's quite special. She's a really, really special human being. I wish more people on the planet were like her. We'd be much better off."