Matthew Gray Gubler Shares Heartfelt Goodbye to Criminal Minds as Series Ends After 15 Years

Matthew Gray Gubler is packing away some sentimental artifacts from his 15 years on Criminal Minds.

On Wednesday, the long-running CBS crime drama concluded in an emotional, thrilling series finale, and with it, Gubler — who has played charmingly awkward (and genius!) Dr. Spencer Reid since 2005 — said goodbye to a few of the show props he’d grown attached to.

“i’ve carried these 3 props with me almost every day for the last 15 years,” he captioned a photo on Instagram, showing his character’s FBI ID badge, wristwatch and revolver. “after tonight i’ll just carry them in my heart where i will forever keep memories of the best crew, the best cast, and the best fands (fans/friends) a fictional crimefighter could ever have.”

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer showed love for Gubler in the comments section of his post, commending the star on the show’s immensely popular run.

“We will miss you! I’ve loved the show for 15 years and the chemistry is unparalleled! Good luck on your next endeavor!” she wrote.

Gubler, who appeared in more than 300 episodes of the hit show, also shared a more commemorative behind-the-scenes look at his final days on set, including a POV shot of his last-ever take on the series.

Image zoom Matthew May Gubler/Instagram

“my view of the very last shot of Criminal Minds ever recorded,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, showing a room full of excited crew members. “one of my most cherished memories ever.”

The actor also posted a group shot of the cast and crew celebrating their 300th episode, acknowledging all who worked on the show over the years.

“thank you to everyone who has been a part of this family by being behind the camera, in front of the camera, or by watching the camera from home,” he captioned the photo. “i love you all so much ❤️ matthew.”

Image zoom Matthew Gray Gubler Getty Images (2)

Image zoom Matthew May Gubler/Instagram

Other stars from the series, such as Aisha Tyler — who joined the cast as Dr. Tara Lewis in 2015 — also bid farewell to the show.

“What an incredible ride with seven of the most caring, hardworking, talented people I have ever had the good fortune of working with,” she wrote on Instagram. “And a stellar team that toiled behind the scenes to make every inch of @crimmindscbs extraordinary.”

She continued: “Thanks to everyone who touched the show and showed me kindness along the way, to Erica Messer and Breen Frazier and that fateful first day where they pitched me a six-episode arc that turned into five exceptional seasons. Wheels up, friends. #wheelsup.”