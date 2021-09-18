The five-episode limited dramatic series marks the return of Matthew Fox, who last starred in Lost

Matthew Fox Returning to TV After More Than a Decade in New Peacock Miniseries Last Light

After more than a decade away from the small screen, Matthew Fox is set to make his grand return to television.

The Party of Five star, 55, is set to star in the new Peacock limited series Last Light, based on the international best-selling novel of the same name by Alex Scarrow.

The streamer announced the dramatic thriller series on Friday, confirming that Emmy nominee Fox will costar alongside Golden Globe winner Joanne Froggatt of Downton Abbey fame.

Fox's casting in the miniseries marks his first role on TV since ABC's hit show Lost, which ran from 2004 until 2010.

Since, the actor has remained largely away from the spotlight, with a smattering of film roles including the 2013 zombie movie World War Z, in which his lines were cut.

Last Light will tell the story of Andy Neilson, "one of the world's leading petro-chemical engineers," who is separated from his family when the world's oil supply is suddenly interrupted, according to a synopsis provided by Peacock.

"Last Light is the perfect combination of an action-packed limited series with a compelling family drama at its heart," Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement.

"Led by fan-favorites Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt, this sweeping international saga spans several continents that provide a stunning global backdrop, yet is grounded in a relatable and topical story. We can't wait to share this with Peacock audiences."