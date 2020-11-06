Matthew Broderick Opens Up About His 23-Year Marriage to Sarah Jessica Parker: 'I'm Very Grateful'

"I can't believe that it's been that long — it doesn't feel like it," said the actor

Matthew Broderick isn't quite sure what the trick is to a long-lasting marriage, but he and Sarah Jessica Parker seem to have found what works for them.

During an appearance on Friday's episode of SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce, the actor opened up to host Bruce Bozzi about his relationship with Parker, with whom he celebrated 23 years of marriage earlier this year.

Asked what the secret is, Broderick joked, "I keep reading 'communication,' and 'she's my best friend.' Uh, any cliché you want?"

Continuing, he admitted, "I don't know the secret at all, but I, you know, I'm very grateful and I love her. It's amazing. I mean, I can't believe that it's been that long. It doesn't feel like it. And I can't believe my son's 18."

Image zoom Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker | Credit: Jenny Anderson/WireImage

Broderick, 58, and Parker, 55, were slated to appear onstage together in the revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite before Broadway went dark earlier this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Production for the show has been halted amid the shutdown.

"You know, speaking of how talented my wife is, I should also say that getting to do this play, even though we only just did it in Boston for a little while ... she was so, so good in it," Broderick said on Quarantined with Bruce.

"I really had never acted with her onstage and hadn't really acted with her at all. And I was just reminded of how funny and smart and what a great comic actor she is — or actor, never mind the comic part," he continued. "She's very good at it. So I hope everybody gets to see her do it."

The stars dated for five years before they tied the knot on May 19, 1997, after inviting 100 of their closest friends to New York City for what the guests thought was a party. Instead, Parker walked down the aisle in her now-iconic black wedding dress. Since then, the two have become parents to twins Tabitha and Loretta, 11, and son James Wilkie, 18.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2018, Parker opened up about the couple's relationship dynamic.

"It seems so silly, but I think you're very lucky if you like the person," she said. "I still just really like him. I'm sure I annoy him and he annoys me, but I literally learn about him every day. I'm like, 'You're doing what? You're reading what?' "