Mattea Roach Wins 12th Consecutive Jeopardy! Match, Accomplishing a Rare Game Show Move
Jeopardy! contestant Mattea Roach's winning streak is making headlines!
The 23-year-old tutor from Toronto won her 12th consecutive match on Wednesday's episode of the syndicated game show.
Roach's impressive winning streak has earned her a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions and whopping $271,282 in winnings.
On its site, Jeopardy! highlighted the significance of Roach's success, noting that she landed on the top-10 list of consecutive games won.
The Jeopardy! star will attempt a 13th consecutive win Thursday night.
Jeopardy! added that other show champions — including Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher and Amy Schneider — also enjoyed double digit winning streaks this season.
In a clip from the show, Roach weighed in on becoming the fourth contestant this season to claim a double digit winning streak.
"This has been such a crazy season of streaks," Roach said. "I was fully thinking, 'You know, Amy might still be here. If it's not Amy, there's going to be some other super-champion that's just going to knock me out game one.' And then, I guess what I didn't realize is maybe I could become the super champion I wanted to see in the world."
The show touched up on Roach's knowledge of topics, reporting she has a 88% Daily Double accuracy rating coupled with a 93% clue response accuracy rating.
Competing in the show has been a joy for the young University of Toronto graduate. "I am genuinely having so much fun," Roach said, per Jeopardy! "I've told that to everyone that I've played against before every game. Like, have fun up there. You'll play better and this is a once in a lifetime experience. Why would you not want to have fun?"
She is also overwhelmed by the amount of winnings she earned. "I'm only 23. So, this is like so much more money than I've ever seen in my entire life," Roach explained. "It's really amazing. I'm so grateful."
Jeopardy! airs weeknights in syndication