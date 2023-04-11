Broadway's Matt Zarley on the 'Magnitude' of Being the First Out Gay Man in PEOPLE's Bachelors Issue

The Chicago and A Chorus Line actor is now on screens in the Broadway-themed web series 11 O'Clock Number

By
Janine Rubenstein
Janine Rubenstein

Published on April 11, 2023 01:32 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Matt Zarley attends Billy Porter's "Anything's Possible" screening during the 2022 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival Opening Night at The Orpheum Theatre on July 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Matt Zarley has taken his talents from stage to stream.

Known for roles in shows like A Chorus Line and Chicago, the 47-year-old Broadway vet is making a personal dream come true with his one-man web series 11 O'Clock Number, which reimagines 12 iconic songs from the Great White Way as a dozen narrative episodes.

"When I was 19 years old, I made my Broadway debut in A Chorus Line," says Zarley, who sings "What I Did for Love" to close out the series. "It holds a really special place in my heart."

Another blast from the past that he holds dear? Being named PEOPLE's first openly gay bachelor back in the 2012 Bachelors issue.

"It was an unbelievable honor," he recalls. "So many people said to me, 'You're so brave for doing this,' and I said, 'I'm just being me, I don't know what's brave about that.'"

Zarley continues, "I wasn't aware of the magnitude at the time. I was surprised at how far and wide it reached." In the years since, he's says, "I have always wondered what it wouldn't been like if the internet was around then [like it is now]."

As far as how things have changed for the LGBTQ+ community in the past 20 years, Zarley says, "I think we have come really far. Positive representation in the media and entertainment has definitely helped. Unfortunately, all of these legislative rollbacks currently working their way through several states casts a bit of a dark cloud over the progress that we've made. But I'm determined we're going to move forward and keep evolving as a society."

11 O'Clock Number is now streaming on YouTube.

