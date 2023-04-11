Entertainment TV Broadway's Matt Zarley on the 'Magnitude' of Being the First Out Gay Man in PEOPLE's Bachelors Issue The Chicago and A Chorus Line actor is now on screens in the Broadway-themed web series 11 O'Clock Number By Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein Instagram Twitter Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 11, 2023 01:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Matt Zarley has taken his talents from stage to stream. Known for roles in shows like A Chorus Line and Chicago, the 47-year-old Broadway vet is making a personal dream come true with his one-man web series 11 O'Clock Number, which reimagines 12 iconic songs from the Great White Way as a dozen narrative episodes. "When I was 19 years old, I made my Broadway debut in A Chorus Line," says Zarley, who sings "What I Did for Love" to close out the series. "It holds a really special place in my heart." See Antonio Banderas Sing A Chorus Line Tune 'What I Did For Love' in Spanish with Laura Benanti Another blast from the past that he holds dear? Being named PEOPLE's first openly gay bachelor back in the 2012 Bachelors issue. "It was an unbelievable honor," he recalls. "So many people said to me, 'You're so brave for doing this,' and I said, 'I'm just being me, I don't know what's brave about that.'" Zarley continues, "I wasn't aware of the magnitude at the time. I was surprised at how far and wide it reached." In the years since, he's says, "I have always wondered what it wouldn't been like if the internet was around then [like it is now]." As far as how things have changed for the LGBTQ+ community in the past 20 years, Zarley says, "I think we have come really far. Positive representation in the media and entertainment has definitely helped. Unfortunately, all of these legislative rollbacks currently working their way through several states casts a bit of a dark cloud over the progress that we've made. But I'm determined we're going to move forward and keep evolving as a society." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 11 O'Clock Number is now streaming on YouTube.