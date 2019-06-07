Matt Roloff is clearing up some “misconceptions” about the future of his family’s farm.

Following his divorce from Amy Roloff in May 2016, Little People, Big World audiences have watched the former couple openly discuss possibilities about what might happen to their Oregon property, where they raised their four children — twins Jeremy and Zach, both 29, daughter Molly, 25, and youngest son Jacob, 22 — and continue to annually grow and sell pumpkins.

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram Thursday, the family patriarch set the record straight and revealed where things currently stand with the farm — and ex-wife Amy.

“Clarification! The Future of the farm! Sometimes people get so far astray of the truth we have to write direct messages to correct all the assumptions,” began Matt, who confirmed that the farm will be open for pumpkin season in the fall.



“We are getting quite a number of inquiries asking if we are still open for Pumpkin Season this fall. Answer is yes … pumpkin seeds went into the ground 3 days ago. :)),” he continued.

The TLC personality then explained “the buyout option” that he and Amy, who has continued to live in the family home since their divorce, have agreed upon.

Image zoom The Roloff family Matt Roloff/Instagram

“I don’t think people understand the buyout option… let me explain.. despite what you see on TV … I have chosen to buy (and Amy has chosen to sell) me only one side of the farm At this time.. Not the original farmstead … not the side with the pumpkin patch or her house.. for now she is only selling me her partial share of ownership in the side (DW) that I live on. She will remain in her house (and on the farm) and 1/2 owner of our original farm until she decides to leave… At that time we will jointly work to sell the side she lives on together,” he wrote. “This may happen in the future but it’s not happening yet! The only change (for now) is that I will take title to the DW and can decide to remodel it to be more accessible with a lower kitchen or walk-in shower like my home in Arizona.”

Matt, 57, noted that although “the future may be different,” he is focusing on the present: “but Now is Now …and this is where we are at this moment in time…. Maybe one of the kids will eventually buy it?? Who knows?”

RELATED: Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Are Leaving Little People, Big World After 14 Years — Find Out Why

In a follow-up comment, Matt explained that the length of a LPBW episode and when footage is recorded can impact how viewers understand the storyline.

“There are many many more things To clarify that will surprise many of you (details that are too laborious) to make good TV so sometimes content is condensed into the hour show,” he wrote. “Sometimes what they capture at one point becomes old news by the time the show airs. I say my favorite color is Red… then 6 months later it changed to blue. How does a TV show deal with that type of dynamic? That’s a silly example but hopefully makes the point to most of you. I know some will never understand the production process.”

He concluded: “Either way… at some point I hope to find the right forum to go online and answer many more misconceptions and clarify things from my personal perspective.. I hope to do that soon.”

Since Matt and Amy’s 27-year marriage legally ended three years ago, the exes have continued to star alongside one another on LPBW — and both have found love.

Matt is dating girlfriend and farm manager Caryn Chandler, who are together splitting their time between Oregon and Arizona.

RELATED: Little People Big World Returns for Season 14: Inside Matt and Amy Roloff’s Separate Lives

Meanwhile, Amy, 54, is dating her boyfriend of nearly three years, Chris Marek.

In a recent episode of LPBW, Amy admitted that marriage is still “very, very important” to her.

“Even though I’m divorced, I still value and will hold up high the whole concept, the reason, the purpose that marriage is here,” she told producers. “And if by chance I get to do that again, I would still put everything that I can, as best as I can, to make it work.”

“Chris doesn’t express commitment. It’s definitely more of an indirect way, so, you know, I was pleasantly surprised that he is open to marriage,” she added. “I’m not here to push him, I’m not here for him to do something that he is nowhere [near] ready for. But if marriage is meant to happen for me again, the second time, then I would sing ‘Hallelujah.’”