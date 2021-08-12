Matt Roloff Is Getting the Family Farm Ready for Ex Amy's Wedding: 'Pulling Out All the Stops'

Matt, 59, provided a look on Instagram Wednesday at how preparations are coming along for Amy's big day, sharing three photos of construction being done on the property.

"Racing at full speed to get the new building finished before the Big day, @amyjroloff and Chris' wedding day," the Little People, Big World star captioned the post. "Pulling out all the stops … 16 days and counting! @rolofffarms is looking good. A huge thank-you to the team at @jeldwenusa windows. Not only a fantastic product (I'm a new friend for life). But they delivered on budget and ahead of schedule."

Matt noted that they're currently "hoping the @ccandlroofingpdx can get the new metal roof on so we can button this up before the wedding," which will take place on Aug. 28.

"Good news is … I'll keep sharing photos so you can all see the progress," he continued. "Best builders in the world [are] The Lorangers Construction brothers and their entire network of subs!"

Matt and Amy, 56, tied the knot in 1987 and separated in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. The exes share 31-year-old fraternal twins Jeremy and Zachary, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24.

Matt is currently dating girlfriend Caryn Chandler while Amy has found love with Marek.

Amy and Marek announced their engagement in September 2019. In June, the couple shared on Little People, Big World that they will have Roloff Farms — which is solely owned by Matt — as their wedding venue.

"COVID came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021," she said of choosing to get married at her former home. "So other places just kind of eroded away and plan B became plan A."

Amy added that "this was [a] hard [decision], but the farm has beautiful scenery and we just don't know what's going to happen with COVID, so it's easier to have it there."

Even though the wedding will take place at Matt's property, he and his girlfriend will not be in attendance. Amy said on a recent Little People, Big World episode that they "debated" the possibility but ultimately "decided against it."

"Initially when Matt offered us the farm, I thought it was just a given that we invite him and Caryn to join us, if they'd like to, you know, no obligation," Marek added in a confessional. "But then I saw where it could be awkward for some people that were going to be at the wedding and especially maybe for Amy."