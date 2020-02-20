Matt Roloff's Girlfriend Caryn Chandler Hospitalized for Removal of 'Painful Bone Spur'

Matt Roloff‘s girlfriend Caryn Chandler is on the road to recovery.

After two years of enduring a “painful bone spur” on the top of her foot, Chandler underwent a procedure to have the growth removed on Wednesday.

“Today… I said goodbye to the painful bone spur that had made its home on top of my foot for 2 long years!” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing a post-surgery medical boot and sitting in a wheelchair.

“Huge thanks to Matt for being there to support me and help me recover,” she wrote of Matt, 58, who stood beside her in the image, which was captured in the hospital.

The Little People, Big World patriarch also shared the snap on his Instagram Story, where he penned a sweet get well message to Chandler.

“I offered her my crutches but they were too short lol,” he joked. “Get well soon!”

Last week, PEOPLE exclusively debuted the trailer for the upcoming season of LPBW, which will feature Matt and Chandler’s relationship.

In the clip, Matt said that his hope is to eventually wed Chandler, the longtime Roloff Farm manager.

“My goal is eventually to get married to Caryn,” he said, as Chandler told him in the next scene, “I’m here for the long haul.”

“I think we’re all trying to overcome whatever stuff we have because we’re going to be together,” said Chandler. “It’s always going to probably be a little bit awkward no matter what we do, but it’s getting better and we just roll with the punches.”

As viewers recall, Matt and ex-wife Amy Roloff divorced in 2016 after 28 years of marriage. Amy, 55, is now happily engaged to Chris Marek, and is focused on maintaining unity with her ever-changing family.

“We thought we’d grow old together on this farm, but plans changed,” Amy said in the trailer about her ex, with whom she shares four adult children: twins Zach and Jeremy, daughter Molly, and youngest son Jacob.

“Right now, Matt and I are doing the best we can when it comes to family things,” she continued. “It’s not easy, but I know both Matt and I are determined to make it work well post-divorce because this is family.”

Little People, Big World returns March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.