Matt Roloff Says His 'Farm Is Ready' for Ex Amy's Wedding to Chris Marek: 'Never Looking So Good'

Amy Roloff and her fiancé Chris Marek will say "I do" at Roloff Farms on Aug. 28

After lots of hard work and preparation, Roloff Farms is ready for Amy Roloff's big day!

On Thursday, Amy's ex-husband Matt Roloff updated his followers on the status of the farm, revealing that the property "is ready" for her Aug. 28 nuptials to fiancé Chris Marek.

"The farm is ready. Never looking so good. Bring it on. Hard work pays off. Enjoying this beautiful place," the Little People, Big World star, 59, wrote on Instagram alongside two photos of the barn.

Along with Amy's wedding, Roloff Farms is also getting prepared to welcome visitors for the upcoming pumpkin season.

After giving a shout-out to his "hard working daily crew," Matt said that "Amy's wedding 1st priority ..then pumpkin season," telling fans that both "tickets and reservations now on sale with early bird discounts if you plan ahead."

In a follow-up post, Matt gave a sneak peek at his beautiful property, including a new barn that is being completed, the "wedding barn," lots of planted and potted flowers, and the "wildflowers that Amy'll get to look at" on her wedding day.

During a June episode of Little People, Big World, Amy, 56, and Marek officially decided on Roloff Farms as their venue.

"Chris and I have made the final decision on the wedding venue and we're getting married at Roloff Farms," Amy told cameras, explaining that she and Marek "weighed our options" and looked at other locations before deciding on the farm.

As to what led to the engaged couple's final decision, Amy explained that "COVID came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021, so other places just kind of eroded away and plan B became plan A."

Last year, Amy moved away from Roloff Farms following her 2016 divorce from Matt. After raising four children with her ex — twins Jeremy and Zach, both 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24 — and running pumpkin season for years, Amy said goodbye to the property she long called home.

"This was hard, but the farm has beautiful scenery and we just don't know what's going to happen with COVID, so it's easier to have it there," Amy told Marek on the episode.

Though the wedding will be held on his property, Matt and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler will not be in attendance at the ceremony.

"Initially when Matt offered us the farm, I thought it was just a given that we invite him and Caryn to join us, if they'd like to, you know, no obligation. But then I saw where it could be awkward for some people that were going to be at the wedding and especially maybe for Amy," Marek told cameras while sitting beside Matt on a LPBW episode that aired earlier this month.