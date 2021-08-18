Matt Roloff Enjoys 'Super Fun' Week with Girlfriend Caryn Chandler's Parents at Roloff Farms

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler went public with their relationship in 2017

Matt Roloff got to spend some quality time this past week with girlfriend Caryn Chandler's friends and family at Roloff Farms.

The Little People, Big World star, 59, shared several photos on Instagram Tuesday from the pair's "super fun" week spent with Chandler's loved ones.

"A super fun past week having @carynchandler1 parents and some dear friends visiting us at the farm," Matt captioned the post. "Great times and cherished memories @rolofffarms @portlandspirit #greatfriendsforever #howmuchfuncanonecouplehave #playtimeisover #backtoworkmattroloff."

Chandler commented beneath Matt's post: "So much fun!"

"AZ meets Oregon," she continued. "Luv these ppl!"

Following his divorce from Amy Roloff in 2016, Matt and Chandler went public with their relationship in 2017. Chandler had been a longtime employee at Roloff Farms before the pair's working relationship turned romantic.

"Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season, she's run it for 10 years," he said on Little People, Big World in 2018, according to GoodHousekeeping. "She tries to get Amy as involved as she can. There was awkwardness a little bit, but we're all kind of finding our way."

Matt added of Chandler, "I enjoy her immensely. Whether we're working or whether we're relaxing, we have a great time together."

Amy, for her part, has found love with Chris Marek. The couple announced their engagement in 2019 and plan to wed at Roloff Farms on Aug. 28.

Matt and Chandler will not be in attendance for the engaged pair's special day.

"Chris and I debated whether to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding, but we decided against it," Amy, 56, said on Little People, Big World recently. "I think it causes less drama and I think that's better for everyone."