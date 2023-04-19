'Little People, Big World' 's Matt Roloff Is Engaged to Caryn Chandler: 'She Said Yes!'

Matt Roloff is ready to walk down the aisle!

The Little People, Big World star is engaged to girlfriend Caryn Chandler, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2017.

"After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!" Roloff, 61, tells PEOPLE. "Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024."

Roloff previously called Chandler his "rock," writing on Instagram in 2021 that "she [knows] how to take some random structure I build and make it come alive with energy and soul. #livingourbestlife"

Roloff moved in with Chandler, who was previously an employee at Roloff Farms before the pair began dating, earlier that year.

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff. TLC

"Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together," Chandler said in a confessional interview during an August LPBW episode. "Then when we're here in Portland, we'll live individually and see each other a lot."

Roloff added that living together was "a whole new major chapter in life" for the couple and said they have "the best of all worlds happening."

The couple have even maintained a cordial friendship with Matt's ex Amy Roloff and her now-husband Chris Marek.

Last October, the foursome — accompanied by son Jacob Roloff, his wife Isabel and their son Mateo — enjoyed a fall get-together Roloff Farms surrounded by pumpkins.

"First weekend of 2022 Pumpkin Season in the books," wrote Matt, who called the weekend "a giant success."

"Big Big thanks to @amyjroloff and Chris," he continued, "and of course @isabelsofiarock @jacobroloff45, Caryn and all our amazing staff who go beyond call to put our Fall Festival on year after year…."

Amy and her new husband celebrated their first wedding anniversary last August.

John Keatley/TLC

The exes — who divorced in 2016 — are also parents to twin sons Jeremy and Zach, both 32, and daughter Molly, 29.