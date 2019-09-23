Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff Congratulates Ex-Wife Amy on Her Engagement

Amy Roloff is being lavished with love and well-wishes following her engagement to fiancé Chris Marek.

Days after Amy said “yes” to Marek’s proposal last week, her ex-husband and Little People, Big World costar Matt Roloff sent a congratulatory message to the recently engaged couple.

In the caption of an Instagram post on Sunday, Matt addressed Amy’s exciting news.

“My buddy Ty and I got together for our regular Saturday morning breakfast today… He doesn’t do social media …so I filled him in on Amys exciting engagement news,” Matt, 57, captioned a photo of himself and his friend, Ty.

“Congratulations to Amy and Chris!!” the father of four concluded.

Amy and Matt share four children together: twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, 29, daughter Molly, 26, and youngest son Jacob, 22. She filed for divorce in 2015 after 27 years of marriage. Following their divorce, which was finalized in May 2016, the TLC star ventured back out onto the dating scene, when she met Marek. (Matt is currently dating girlfriend Caryn Chandler.)

In a December 2016 episode of LPBW, Amy told Molly about her single life and hitting it off with Marek.

“I’m having a good time,” she said. “You know, I had a couple of pool parties. I had, like, 40 people here. No, I probably had, like, 50 people here. Then this guy Chris that I met, he came to the party, too. We got to talking and he invited me to go on a motorcycle ride. Oh, I’m having a ball!”

After three years of dating, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Friday that Marek popped the question to Amy. He proposed on Wednesday night, one day after Amy’s birthday, at the restaurant where the couple has frequented since their first anniversary.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” she told PEOPLE. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Added Marek, “I was very nervous! It had to be a heart shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

After PEOPLE revealed the happy news, the bride-to-be informed her Instagram followers of the romantic milestone.

“Some of you may have already heard, but I’m engaged!” she said in a series of Instagram Story videos, beaming and holding up her ring finger. “Chris asked me to marry him and of course I said yes.”

“We’ve been dating for three years now — just celebrated our third year, quote, anniversary, and that’s when he asked me to marry him. I was so surprised, so shocked. I am so so very happy. He’s an awesome guy. I love him to death. And I’m so looking forward to this new journey of us together,” she said. “So anyway, I’m engaged, I’m happy!”

Little People, Big World returns with new episodes in spring 2020.