Matt Roloff and His Girlfriend Stayed with Friends During Ex-Wife Amy's Wedding at Roloff Farms

Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler took a quick getaway over the weekend as his ex-wife Amy Roloff tied the knot with Chris Marek at Roloff Farms.

The Little People, Big World star, 59, shared a video on Instagram Sunday featuring a group of elk that he and Chandler encountered during their trip.

"Dropped the keys to the farm in Chris's hands last night," Matt captioned his post. "Then after short 90 min drive … started having up close and personal wild life adventure on the Oregon coast."

"@carynchandler1 and I are staying with friends in their newly constructed amazing home. Keith and Robin introducing us to their neighborhood friends :))," he added.

Chandler provided a supportive comment for Amy, 56, and Marek, 55, in the post's comments section. "Congrats to the newlyweds," she wrote. "And the elk were a fun bonus on our coast getaway."

Amy and Marek said "I do" on Saturday at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. During the ceremony, officiated by Michael Williams, Amy walked down the aisle to Kenny Loggins' "Heart to Heart," which was composed by Marek's best man Rick Hinkes.

"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together. I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile," Amy told PEOPLE.

"[It was challenging] planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding," she continued. "Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it's about the two of us — Chris and I. It's about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends."

Though Matt is the sole owner of Roloff Farms, he and Chandler were not invited to the summer wedding.

"Initially when Matt offered us the farm, I thought it was just a given that we invite him and Caryn to join us, if they'd like to, you know, no obligation," Marek said on a previous Little People, Big World episode. "But then I saw where it could be awkward for some people that were going to be at the wedding and especially maybe for Amy."

Matt, nonetheless, played a big role in getting Roloff Farms ready for the newly-married pair's special day.

Ahead of the ceremony, Matt was "racing at full speed" to get a building on the farm completed. He later shared photos of Roloff Farms once it was "ready," noting that it was "never looking so good."

"Thanks to my hard working daily crew. Jason, Trystin, David, James, Sven, KT, Caryn [and] Shannon," he continued to write on Instagram. "Amy's wedding [is] 1st priority ... then pumpkin season."

Matt — who shares twins Jeremy and Zach, both 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24, with Amy — has been dating Chandler since 2017. She is a longtime employee at Roloff Farms.