Former MTV host Matt Pinfield Hospitalized After Being Hit by a Car

Former MTV host Matt Pinfield has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Los Angeles, multiple outlets have reported.

Monday night, Pinfield, 57, was struck by a speeding car while crossing the street, a rep for the music personality told TMZ.

Pinfield was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital where he was treated for a broken leg— which was broken in two places — and lacerations to his head, which required stitches.

The outlet also reported that the MTV host underwent surgery, and it was successful as he is now in stable condition.

Mike Jakubow, a friend of Pinfield shared a photo of him post-surgery, reassuring fans that he will make a full recovery.

“Guys! Matt’s eating a muffin! He’s gonna be ok. #muffinpower #mattpinfield #getbetterbuddy #humourhelps,” Jakubow captioned the Instagram.

In the photo, Pinfield, originally from New Jersey, can be seen lying in a hospital bed with bandages around his leg and face. He’s also hooked up to a number of IVs, but appears to be in high spirits.

The incident is said to have no been a hit-and-run, according to TMZ.

A rep for Pinfield did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request to comment further.

Pinfield started out on MTV in 1992 after appearing on an episode of The Real World.

In 1995 he was brought on to host MTV’s 120 Minutes, a show about artist of the alternative music genre.

He later went on to host a number of MTV shows including, MattRock, Pinfield Suite, Pinfield Presents, Rocks Off, Say What? and MTV Live.

In 2016, Pinfield published a memoir about his career: All These Things That I’ve Done: My Insane, Improbable Rock Life.