HTGAWM's Matt McGorry Unpacks That Shocking Death, Wes' Possible Return and More

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Thursday night’s episode.

The How to Get Away with Murder fall finale answered a lot of major questions, but — as the series is wont to do — it introduced a few new ones as well.

Here’s what we do know: Asher (Matt McGorry) is the mole.

“He made a decision that was based out of fear,” McGorry, 33, tells PEOPLE of why his character shared information about his friends and professor with the FBI.

But after coming clean to Michaela (Aja Naomi King), Connor (Jack Falahee) and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) while they were high on mushrooms the night before law school graduation, Asher visited Bonnie (Liza Weil) and then seemingly turned up at Gabriel’s apartment, where he was later found dead. Because HTGAWM loves to withhold information, we didn’t actually see who was on the other side of the door that Gabriel (Rome Flynn) answered, but Asher later appears dead on the floor at his apartment after someone is seen violently swinging a fireplace stoker, splattering blood onto the walls.

Image zoom Matt McGorry on How to Get Away with Murder. Mitch Haaseth/ABC

The remaining Keating Five members receive the news of Asher’s death from the FBI as bureau officers arrive at their house just before their graduation ceremony to arrest Michaela and Connor for murder. Laurel remains missing, but she made contact with Michaela earlier in the episode via FaceTime just long enough to reveal that Tegan is behind her disappearance.

Meanwhile, Annaliese (Viola Davis) contacts a service to start the process of disappearing and faking her own death. She stops the car taking her to her plane (where she goes, nobody knows!) but then eventually boards a very rocky flight aborad an incredibly cramped aircraft. The fall finale ends with a classic HTGAWM flash-forward, this time at Annaliese’s funeral, where “a special speaker that has known Annaliese for a long time” gets called up to eulogize the law school professor. Pushing their way through the crowd: Wes (Alfred Enoch), who supposedly died in season 3.

Image zoom Viola Davis an Annalise on How to Get Away with Murder. Gilles Mingasson via Getty

McGorry, who recently launched activism company Inspire Justice, breaks down Asher’s death, Wes’s possible comeback and what he knows about the series’ remaining episodes.

Why do you think Asher decided to go to the FBI and then admitted to it?

Asher was put in a very particular place. His legacy, the legacy of his father, his father’s wrongdoings, put him and the entire family in a place of their safety being in jeopardy. There weren’t any good options available to Asher. He ultimately decided to go with his blood family, despite the fact that they haven’t really been there for him. When he was confronted by Michaela and Connor and Oliver, he made a choice that was about, really, his own love for them and desire to be able to help them as well.

What do we think Asher told Bonnie after coming clean?

Well, to be fair, it changed since the last time I did it. We flashed back to the episode recently …

Yeah! Wasn’t he bloody when he came the last time?

He was bloody. There was an original line in there that I didn’t realize got removed in the airing of the episode where I turn to her and she said, “Asher, what happened?” And I said, “I messed up, big time.” That did not air, so I get to find out what does happen.

We see Asher gasping for air, is he actually dead?

Asher is dead. As far as who killed him, your guess is as good as mine, actually. I don’t know the answer to that. But yeah, Asher is deceased.

How and when did you find out that he was going to die?

Pete [Norwalk, HTGAWM creator] told me in the beginning of the season what his plan was, which I supported. So it was nice to be able to have the time to get to prepare for that, to really think about what that meant for the storyline, for my life as the actor.

Image zoom In a season 3 episode of HTGAWM (from left): Connor (Jack Falahee), Wes (Alfred Enoch), Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Laurel (Karla Souza). ABC/Mitch Haaseth

We see a flash-forward to Wes coming to speak at Annalise’s funeral. Is it possible that he’s alive?

Anything is possible.

Do you know how the whole show ends?

No, we only ever see one script at a time, really. So I’m in for the ride as well.

How to Get Away with Murder will return to ABC on April 2 at 10 p.m. ET.